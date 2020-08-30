Home Top Stories Log Horizon Season 3: New Release Date, Cast And Every Latest News...
Log Horizon Season 3: New Release Date, Cast And Every Latest News For Fans

By- Naveen Yadav
Log Horizon Season 3: It is a fantasy, science fiction comic adventurous drama web series based on the manga series and the novel named Log Horizon which is illustrated by Kaziruho Hara. Up until now, two seasons of the series have been published. The show will be renewed for another season.

Release Date: Log Horizon Season 3:

The manufacturer of this show has officially announced the third season. The series was first set to release in October 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic has changed the situation and the launch date was changed to a further date.

Season 3 is expected to launch in ancient 2021. The producers want to release the series whenever possible so they’re trying their best to finish the show shortly.

Cast: Log Horizon Season 3:

Up until now, there is not any official confirmation as to who will be seen in the upcoming season. However, the characters from the previous season are expected to be seen in the upcoming season together with some new faces. The next characters will soon be seen in next year:

Takuma UrashimaYumi Hara
Emiri Kato
Mike Nagar
Joji Nakata
Krystal LaPorte
Jovan Jackson
Tomoaki Maemo
Ayah Takasaki
Katelyn Barr

Plot: Log Horizon Season 3:

The series is about the Guild Building called Log Horizon which was build up by Shiroe along with his friends Nootsugu and Akatuski. This specific building was constructed with the assurance to change the entire world.

The upcoming season may bring a handful of new monsters which can add trouble into the planet. Among the new monsters, Tenwazavai is going to be the lead monster. There will be lots of fighting scenes, a fight between East and also the Empires also a fight between Shiroe and a monster.

Trailer: Log Horizon Season 3:

So far, there’s absolutely no official teaser or first look of year 3 yet. Normally, the trailer of any series or movie releases a month or two before the actual release of the show. So we can anticipate the trailer of year 3 to launch in 2021.

