Locked Up Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Updates Is The All-New Season Cancelled?

By- Alok Chand
Locked Up is a Spanish crime drama series produced by Spanish community Antena 3. The series premiered on 20th April 2015. The show was cancelled after 2nd season but was afterwards picked up by Fox Spain for third and fourth period. The creators of this series are Daniel Ecija, Esther Martinez Lobato, Alex Pina and Ivan Escobar. Netflix bought the international streaming rights to the series. The show garnered a tremendous fanbase. The series can be critically acclaimed and also the cast has also won a few awards.

Locked Up Season 6

A spin-off entitled Vis a vis: El Oasis, that is the first Spanish title of this show released as the last instalment of the series. The series initially revolved a naïve young woman that was manipulated to embezzling funds for her boyfriend and finally landed up in prison. She needs to she must face the harsh realities of life and learn how to survive.

Locked Up Season 6 Release Date

The twist-off that premiered exclusively on Netflix has been called as period 5. The twist-off included 8 episodes and was released on 31st July and fans can binge watch precisely the same on Netflix. They were locked Up Season 5 published on Netflix on 31st July 2020.

Locked Up Season 6 is likely to be postponed due to the pandemic. We’re also reviewing reports related to the cancellation of Season 6 that is yet to be confirmed. Additionally, there is absolutely no official verification from Netflix or the makers relevant to the renewal of Season 6.

Locked Up Season 6 Cast

The twist-off revolves around the personalities of

Maggie Civantos as Macarena Ferreiro
Najwa Nimri as Zulema Zahir
Alba Flores as Saray Vargas de Jesus
Maria Isabel Diaz as Soledad Nunezern
Ramiro Blas as Carlos Sandoval Castro
Ana Maria as Picchio

Locked Up Season 6 Fragrant

The storyline revolves around Macarena and Zulema; Macarena picks up Zulema after her term. They decide that killing and robbing rich people is the only way to lead life. Things didn’t go as anticipated for them and the rest you need to watch and discover out unless you want me to reveal a few spoilers. The twist-off received mixed reviews from the viewers. The majority of them not being pleased with how things finished for one of their favourite characters.

In Season 5, Macarena starts liking her boss, and we have witnessed incidents where she’s capable of committing crimes with ease. She is released from prison and the narrative.

The collection begins by introducing us to Macarena Ferrero, a short, sweet girl with blond hair that falls in love with her boss. This woman could be smart and smart, can commit a number of these scams, which include accounting firms and has run all the fake companies.

After committing several crimes, he is distributed. However, she’d be released from prison in a vast vineyard. While in prison, he faces psychological trauma, a new location, and he has to offer terrifying prisoners who embrace Zulma’s current main adversary.

Locked Up Season 6 Trailer

Here’s a trailer of Vis a vis: El Oasis Season 5! This reportedly is the last instalment of Vis a vis or Locked Up.

Alok Chand

