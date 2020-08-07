Home TV Series Amazon Prime Lizzo indicators deal to develop TV series for Amazon Prime Video
Lizzo indicators deal to develop TV series for Amazon Prime Video

By- Anoj Kumar
Lizzo has signed a deal with Amazon Studios for an unique TV series on Prime Video. In a press release, the Grammy award-winning singer stated the move is a “dream come true.”

“I’m so excited to partner with the superb team at Amazon,” she said. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get began and share my imaginative and prescient with the world.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, added: “Lizzo is among the most fun, artistic, joyful artists within the business, and it’s such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her. She has such a singular perspective, and we’re so excited to listen to her ideas for new content material that our Prime Video clients are certain to like” [quotes via Variety].

It’s not but identified what the premise might be for the forthcoming project.

The musician narrated a video of her exercising on the social media platform with a message to those who comment on her body.

“So I’ve understood constantly for the last five years, and it might come as a shock to y’all. However, I do not understand to have your perfect physique kind,” Lizzo started. “I understand to have my perfect physique kind, and what kind that’s? None of your fucking enterprises, cos I’m beautiful, I’m strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job.”

