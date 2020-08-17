“Live Die Repeat 2”: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

- Advertisement -

Tom Cruise starrer “Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow” came in 2014 and became a box office success. It was a science fiction film whose screenplay was adapted from Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s light novel “All You Need is Kill”.

This film is set in the future and presents the scenario when an alien race conquers major portions of Europe. Major William Cage, a public relations officer, is killed in landing operation against the Mimics (Aliens). Cage soon discovers that he is stuck in a strange time loop.

Doug Liman gained a lot of appreciation for his direction whereas the protagonists of the film, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, were also praised for their performance in Live Die Repeat. This film received nominations for several awards including Teen Choice Awards, Golden Trailer Awards, and Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

The makers of the film have already given several hints about the development of the sequel of “Live Die Repeat” and hence made the fans curious. So, let us check out the essential details of “Live Die Repeat”.

Release date of “Live Die Repeat 2”

In 2015, McQuarrie revealed that Cruise had some ideas for the sequel. In 2016, the preparation for the sequel started with signing Liman as the director of the sequel. Liman made a statement that the plot of the sequel is even better than the original film. In 2018, McQuarrie stated that they were working on a sequel but at that point of time, they were not sure of any particular release date.

In 2019, Liman confirmed the completion of script-writing of a sequel. In January 2020, it was revealed that the film was in its planning stage. Since then, no update has been shared.

The expected plot of “Live Die Repeat 2”

In “Live Die Repeat”, the turmoil caused due to attack of Mimics (Aliens) ends with Major Cage defeating Omega. After the victory over Omega, Cage gets back to the season when he not even sent in the combat against aliens. He comes to know that the invasions of aliens have been seized.

About the sequel Liman stated, “First of all the story is so amazing- much better than the original film, and I loved the original film- and second of all, it’s a sequel that’s a prequel”. After this statement, the excitement for the sequel has been multiplied among fans. However, no potential information about the plot of the sequel has been revealed.

The cast of “Live Die Repeat 2”

It seems that Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt will reprise their roles as Major William Cage and Rita Vrataski respectively. Other actors from original season may also join the cast.

Stay with us for more updates.