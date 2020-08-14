Letterkenny Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot Update And Who Said Sitcoms Are Of The Past?

- Advertisement -

Letterkenny Season 9 is a sitcom Canadian web television Show Led by Jacob Tierney and created and developed by Jared Keeso. Till now, eight seasons of Letterkenny has already been released firstly on YouTube and then on the online streaming platform Hulu. The viewer has loved the series, and it won the Best Comedy Series Award in the Canadian Screen Awards. The show has been averagely rated as 8.7/10 by IMDb and 8.5/10 by Rating Graph.

Letterkenny Season 9 Release Date

Since the day it released on 7th February 2016, the series was successful enough to give eight amazing seasons to us, providing us a fantastic laugh treatment. Mad along with it, another season is on way. The date was 20th March 2020, but the Covid pandemic hit us, and not one is spared. The details for the next season are not available yet, but apart from the confirmation that it will be coming, it is possible to assume that it will be released around sooner or early 2021.

Letterkenny Season 9: Cast

There won’t be much change in the upcoming season of Letterkenny’s cast list. Thus far, there is absolutely no confirmation about if there will be any new linking in the next time or not. The following is the cast list. That’s expected for season 9:

Jared Keeso as Wayne

Michelle Mylett as Katy

Nathan Dales as Dary

Andrew Herr as Jonesy

K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan

Dylan Playfair as Reilly

Dan Petronijevic as McMurray

Tyler Johnston as Stewart

Alexander De Jordy as Devon

Tiio Horn as Tanis

Melanie Scrofano as Mrs. McMurray

Jacob Tierney as Glen

Lisa Codrington as Gail

Sarah Gadon as Gae

Evan Stern as Roald

Mark Forward as Coach

Letterkenny Season 9: Plot

The show covered a hefty amount of background data on every cast and may do some background check on the hockey duo. The two most favorable plot fans are cooking up are a few love drama and Katy’s relationship, and it can involve the three groups that the Hicks, Skids, and Hockey players along with their fights and verbal-combats. Season 9 may come up with a more mature set.