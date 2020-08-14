Letterkenny Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot Update And Who Said Sitcoms Are Of The Past?

Letterkenny Season 9 is a sitcom Canadian web television Show Led by Jacob Tierney and created and developed by Jared Keeso. Till now, eight seasons of Letterkenny has already been released firstly on YouTube and then on the online streaming platform Hulu. The viewer has loved the series, and it won the Best Comedy Series Award in the Canadian Screen Awards. The show has been averagely rated as 8.7/10 by IMDb and 8.5/10 by Rating Graph.
Letterkenny Season 9 Release Date
Since the day it released on 7th February 2016, the series was successful enough to give eight amazing seasons to us, providing us a fantastic laugh treatment. Mad along with it, another season is on way. The date was 20th March 2020, but the Covid pandemic hit us, and not one is spared. The details for the next season are not available yet, but apart from the confirmation that it will be coming, it is possible to assume that it will be released around sooner or early 2021.
Letterkenny Season 9: Cast
There won’t be much change in the upcoming season of Letterkenny’s cast list. Thus far, there is absolutely no confirmation about if there will be any new linking in the next time or not. The following is the cast list. That’s expected for season 9:
- Jared Keeso as Wayne
- Michelle Mylett as Katy
- Nathan Dales as Dary
- Andrew Herr as Jonesy
- K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan
- Dylan Playfair as Reilly
- Dan Petronijevic as McMurray
- Tyler Johnston as Stewart
- Alexander De Jordy as Devon
- Tiio Horn as Tanis
- Melanie Scrofano as Mrs. McMurray
- Jacob Tierney as Glen
- Lisa Codrington as Gail
- Sarah Gadon as Gae
- Evan Stern as Roald
- Mark Forward as Coach
Letterkenny Season 9: Plot
The show covered a hefty amount of background data on every cast and may do some background check on the hockey duo. The two most favorable plot fans are cooking up are a few love drama and Katy’s relationship, and it can involve the three groups that the Hicks, Skids, and Hockey players along with their fights and verbal-combats. Season 9 may come up with a more mature set.