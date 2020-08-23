Home Entertainment Letterkenny Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Many Information
Letterkenny Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Many Information

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Letterkenny is a television show released on Crave. It belongs to the Sitcom genre. This series’ founders is Jared Keeso. The manager of this show is Jacob Tierney and the Producer is Kara Haflidson. The authors of this series are Jacob Tierney Jared Keeso, Jonathan Torrens, Jesse McKeown and Trevor Risk.

Letterkenny premiered on February 7, 2016. The show has 54 episodes and 8 seasons. The length of the episodes is 19-30 minutes. December 25, 2019 the season, 8 began.

The series- Letterkenny received Best comedy series award at 5th Canadian Screen Awards in 2017.

Letterkenny Season 9 Cast

The cast and characters will reunite in Letterkenny season 9. The cast and characters of all-season comprise:

  • Jared Keeso as Wayne
  • Nathan Dales as Daryl
  • Michelle Mylett as Katy
  • K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan
  • Dylan Playfair as Reilly
  • Andrew Herr as Jonesy
  • Tyler Johnston as Stewart
  • Alexander De Jordy as Devon
  • Dan Petronijevic as McMurray
  • Melanie Scrofano as Mrs McMurray
  • Jacob Tierney as Glen
  • Lisa Codrington as Gail
  • Evan Stern as Roald
  • Mark Forward as Coach
  • Sarah Gadon as Gae
  • Kamilla Kowal as Bonnie McMurray
Letterkenny Season 9 Release Date

The season 9 of the hit tv series was said to be released soon after the season got stopped. But because of the problems faced by the filming sector on account of the corona pandemic, the season is put on hold, and no official information about its release has been out. It looks like Letterkenny’s fans might have to wait a little while till the situation gets better.

Letterkenny Season 9 Plot

Because the fans of this thriller take the story of the inhabitants of their Letterkenny that have a place the 3 groups with equally -Hockey players, Skids, and Hicks. In the coming, fans observed these three groups have been possessing clashes one of the states, and they become conflicts. It is relied on to show the 3 groups’ mature people’s days with struggles and problems.

Letterkenny Season 9 Trailer

