Letterkenny Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Latest News

People around the world still re-watch friends or How I Met Your Mother on repeat and so do I. Letterkenny is one such sitcom which was able to bring smiles onto people’s face. The only distinction is that we are still being gifted with newer seasons and newer”Letterkenny Issues” which looks so relatable.

Letterkenny came to existence with a YouTube Collection Letterkenny’s Issues and evolved to just Letterkenny. It’s a Canadian television sitcom created by Jared Keeso and led by Jacob Tierney. Essentially, it’s a show about a town of the same name, Letterkenny’s inhabitants, where individuals live and have different issues. The majority of people are irritated by both ice hockey players Reilly and Jonesy, but Dan and Wayne handle them. These two loves to play with Katy, apart from being dumb and funny. The show focuses on the farm that Katy and Wayne are running with the assistance of Dan and Daryl.

Letterkenny Season 9 Release Date

Since the day it released on 7th February 2016, the series was powerful enough to provide eight amazing seasons, giving us a fantastic laugh therapy. Mad along with it, the season is in route. The first date was 20th March 2020, but we were strike by the Covid outbreak nicely, and none is spared. The details for the following season are not out yet, but apart from the confirmation that it will be coming, you can assume that it will be released around ancient 2021 or sooner.

Letterkenny Season 9 Cast

There will not be much change in the cast list of Letterkenny’s approaching season. The following is the cast list which is expected for season 9:

Jared Keeso as Wayne

Michelle Mylett as Katy

Nathan Dales as Dary

Andrew Herr as Jonesy

K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan

Dylan Playfair as Reilly

Dan Petronijevic as McMurray

Tyler Johnston as Stewart

Alexander De Jordy as Devon

Tiio Horn as Tanis

Melanie Scrofano as Mrs. McMurray

Jacob Tierney as Glen

Lisa Codrington as Gail

Sarah Gadon as Gae

Evan Stern as Roald

Mark Forward as Coach

Letterkenny Season 9 Plot

The basic story of the series follows: “There are 5000 people in Letterkenny. These are their problems.” We will observe the people of their sufferings and Letterkenny. The simple notion is about two brothers Wayne and Katy, who are farmers taking care of a little farm. We will see a bond between two buddies Reilly and Jonesy. The series is set in an urban neighborhood Letterkenny in Ontario, Canada.

Letterkenny Season 9 Trailer