Letterkenny Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Letterkenny Season 9: It is a sitcom Canadian web television series directed by Jacob Tierney and created and developed by Jared Keeso. Until today, eight seasons of Letterkenny have been broadcasted first on YouTube and then online streaming platform Hulu. The audience has loved the series, and it even won the Best Comedy Series Award. The series was averagely rated as 8.7/10 by IMDb and 8.5/10 by Rating Graph.

When will the season release?

As of this moment, nothing is known concerning its release date. We can guess a little. Since the show was renewed, so expecting it to be undergrowth is from consideration. Second, each season covers about six episodes, therefore once the production begins, filming those might not be a big deal.

Trusting for the creation to begin at the end of this season, we can expect the release date to be put in Mid 2021. However, it can be delayed based on the pandemic situation round the world.

Letterkenny Season 9: Cast

There will not be much change in the cast list of the upcoming season of Letterkenny. So far, there is absolutely no confirmation about if there will be any new linking in the next time or not. The following is the cast list. That’s expected for season 9:

Jared Keeso as Wayne

Michelle Mylett as Katy

Nathan Dales as Dary

Andrew Herr as Jonesy

K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan

Dylan Playfair as Reilly

Dan Petronijevic as McMurray

Tyler Johnston as Stewart

Alexander De Jordy as Devon

Tiio Horn as Tanis

Melanie Scrofano as Mrs. McMurray

Jacob Tierney as Glen

Lisa Codrington as Gail

Sarah Gadon as Gae

Evan Stern as Roald

Mark Forward as Coach

Letterkenny Season 9: Plot

The underlying story of the show follows: “There are 5000 people in Letterkenny. These are their problems.” We will see the folks of Letterkenny and their sufferings. The idea is about two sisters Wayne and Katy, who are farmers focusing on a farm. We’ll see a great bond between two friends Reilly and Jonesy. The show is set in a rural area Letterkenny in Ontario, Canada.