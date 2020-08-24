Home Entertainment Letterkenny Season 9: Netflix Plot Can We Expect To See Some One...
Letterkenny Season 9: Netflix Plot Can We Expect To See Some One New Faces?

By- Alok Chand
Letterkenny year 9-Letterkenny is a Canadian sitcom television web series created and partially developed by Jared Keeso and led by Jacob Tierney. The eight seasons of Letterkenny has premiered first on YouTube and then beamed on Hulu. In 2017, the series won the Finest Comedy Series Award in the 5th Canadian Screen Awards.

Letterkenny Season 9

The show was launched in 2016 on YouTube then it began to broadcast Comedy Network. The latest season, i.e., season 8 had been released on December 25, 2019. The series was renewed in June 2020 for its ninth installment.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak that the filming has ceased and eventually become a hurdle in the means of the launch of the series. The release of year 9 is very likely to postpone and will launch hopefully at the start of 2021 on Hulu.

All the prior characters will be back for the renewed season of Letterkenny. But there’s uncertainty whether any new personality will join the team or not since there is no confirmation yet, so it is hard to tell as to what who’ll be seen. The next characters Will Certainly be there:

Nathan Dales as Dary
Michelle Mylett as Katy
K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan
Dylan Playfair as Reilly
Andrew Herr as Jonesy
Tyler Johnston as Stewart
Alexander De Jordy as Devon
Dan Petronijevic as McMurray
Melanie Scrofano as Mrs. McMurray
Jacob Tierney as Glen
Lisa Codrington as Gail
Tiio Horn as Tanis
Evan Stern as Roald
Mark Forward as Coach
Sarah Gadon as Gae

Plot: Letterkenny Season 9:

The show is set in the small rural area named Letterkenny of Ontario, Canada. It has been seen that most of the episodes start with a statement: “There are 5000 people in Letterkenny. These are their problems.” The story’s primary plot revolves around two brothers, Wayne and Katy, who take good care of this small farm.

Also, the friendship between both ice-hockey players Reilly and Jonesy. Most likely, the script is completed. In the upcoming period, the three groups and their individual growth is going to be shown.

Hopefully, the series is filled with much more surprises and like other seasons this year too will be enjoyed by the audiences.

Alok Chand

