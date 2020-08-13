Home TV Series Netflix Letterkenny Season 9 Expected Release Date, Cast Possibilities, Plot Update And More...
Letterkenny Season 9 Expected Release Date, Cast Possibilities, Plot Update And More Information

By- Anish Yadav
Letterkenny Season 9 is a sitcom Canadian web television series directed by Jacob Tierney and Developed and Created by Jared Keeso. Up till now, eight seasons of Letterkenny has already been broadcasted firstly on YouTube and the online streaming platform Hulu. The audience loved the series, and it won the most beautiful Comedy Series Award from the 5th Canadian Screen Awards. The show was averagely rated as 8.7/10 by IMDb and 8.5/10 by Rating Graph.

The first season started releasing in 2016. Letterkenny’s season was broadcasted on December 25, 2019. The filming has been hampered due to the pandemic that was coronavirus although the creators announced the renewal of the season in June 2020. We can expect the show to release at the beginning of 2021 although there is no official release date.

Letterkenny Season 9: Release Date

There was a definite announcement through the authorities for the renewal. The fans can be certain that the show is currently coming for Season 9. The statement was made in June 2020. However, as it’s happening throughout the world, the pandemic has been pushing away all of the entertainment events. So fans can expect a release date in 2021.

Letterkenny Season 9: Cast

There won’t be much change in the cast list of Letterkenny’s approaching season. There is absolutely no official confirmation about whether there will be any new linking in the next season or not. The following is the cast list which is expected for season 9:

  • Jared Keeso as Wayne
  • Michelle Mylett as Katy
  • Nathan Dales as Dary
  • Andrew Herr as Jonesy
  • K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan
  • Dylan Playfair as Reilly
  • Dan Petronijevic as McMurray
  • Tyler Johnston as Stewart
  • Alexander De Jordy as Devon
  • Tiio Horn as Tanis
  • Melanie Scrofano as Mrs. McMurray
  • Jacob Tierney as Glen
  • Lisa Codrington as Gail
  • Sarah Gadon as Gae
  • Evan Stern as Roald
  • Mark Forward as Coach
Letterkenny Season 9: Plot

Letterkenny is a show which involves a diverse quality of characters. They’re involved with every other. So, every one of these has its own set of problems and struggles, be it the farmers or the hockey players. Season 9 is defined to be with and even exploring all the characters. Therefore, it is stated that there will be tussles and banters among the characters. And those hilarious banters are going to be the heart of the series.

Anish Yadav

