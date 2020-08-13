Letterkenny Season 9 Expected Release Date, Cast Possibilities, Plot Update And More Information

- Advertisement -

Letterkenny Season 9 is a sitcom Canadian web television series directed by Jacob Tierney and Developed and Created by Jared Keeso. Up till now, eight seasons of Letterkenny has already been broadcasted firstly on YouTube and the online streaming platform Hulu. The audience loved the series, and it won the most beautiful Comedy Series Award from the 5th Canadian Screen Awards. The show was averagely rated as 8.7/10 by IMDb and 8.5/10 by Rating Graph.

The first season started releasing in 2016. Letterkenny’s season was broadcasted on December 25, 2019. The filming has been hampered due to the pandemic that was coronavirus although the creators announced the renewal of the season in June 2020. We can expect the show to release at the beginning of 2021 although there is no official release date.

Letterkenny Season 9: Release Date

There was a definite announcement through the authorities for the renewal. The fans can be certain that the show is currently coming for Season 9. The statement was made in June 2020. However, as it’s happening throughout the world, the pandemic has been pushing away all of the entertainment events. So fans can expect a release date in 2021.

Letterkenny Season 9: Cast

There won’t be much change in the cast list of Letterkenny’s approaching season. There is absolutely no official confirmation about whether there will be any new linking in the next season or not. The following is the cast list which is expected for season 9:

Jared Keeso as Wayne

Michelle Mylett as Katy

Nathan Dales as Dary

Andrew Herr as Jonesy

K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan

Dylan Playfair as Reilly

Dan Petronijevic as McMurray

Tyler Johnston as Stewart

Alexander De Jordy as Devon

Tiio Horn as Tanis

Melanie Scrofano as Mrs. McMurray

Jacob Tierney as Glen

Lisa Codrington as Gail

Sarah Gadon as Gae

Evan Stern as Roald

Mark Forward as Coach

Letterkenny Season 9: Plot

Letterkenny is a show which involves a diverse quality of characters. They’re involved with every other. So, every one of these has its own set of problems and struggles, be it the farmers or the hockey players. Season 9 is defined to be with and even exploring all the characters. Therefore, it is stated that there will be tussles and banters among the characters. And those hilarious banters are going to be the heart of the series.