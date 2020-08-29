Home Entertainment Legacies Season 3: Release Date, Spoilers, Casting, and More
Legacies Season 3: Release Date, Spoilers, Casting, and More

By- Naveen Yadav
Like most shows this year, Legacies Season 2 ended with an abrupt, unplanned season finale, that left fans with quite the cliffhanger. As eager as we all are for answers in Season 3, manufacturing has yet to resume on the show due to COVID-19 shutdowns, which means we can be stuck in limbo for some time more.

That won’t prevent us from searching for all spoilers we can for Season 3, even though, so TV Guide has been scouring the web for hints about what will be in the shop. Here’s everything we know so far about the next period of Legacies, such as when we could expect it and that guest stars we should (and should not ) expect!

It will premiere in January 2021. The CW president Mark Pedowitz announced that the network’s average record of fall shows will probably be pushed into next year as a result of COVID-19 production shutdowns. “The CW will start its new season in January 2021, when we will start our regular primetime schedule,” Pedowitz said. That means we are going to have to wait until 2021 for Legacies’ return.

Production remains on hold. Generation on Legacies Season 2 was shut down in March, much like on several other series and movies. With Season 3 set to premiere in early 2021, manufacturing is expected to resume later this season, but now, there aren’t any guarantees. If limitations on filming continue to delay production, there’s a possibility that the estimated 2021 premiere date could get pushed back. That said, the cast began getting news about storylines for Season 3 in August, which is an encouraging first step in getting this show back on the road.

There are numerous storylines still up in the air. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) fates were left in limbo when Season 2 wrapped up following Episode 16. Hope was locked in a sleeping spell after being turned into a rock in Josie’s (Kaylee Bryant) mindscape, while Landon got stabbed with the golden arrow and, as expected, did not resurrect — meaning he might be dead for real. There was also the small issue of the Necromancer (Ben Geurens) sneaking all that dark magical from Josie. Wherever he is, he’s about as powered up as he has ever been,” which can’t be a good thing for the super squad.

The musical episode is probably still happening. We have all jazzed for the Season two musical episode, which was supposed to become a tribute to both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, based on executive producer Brett Matthews. Regrettably, that musical was supposed to take place in the 19th episode of Season 2, and production got closed down before the episode could be filmed. Fortunately, showrunner Julie Plec appears committed to having this episode filmed since she tweeted, “When we do not finally complete and atmosphere the musical episode I will (metaphorically, not literally) expire. So I think we will be OK.”

Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) will not be showing up. Although we have held out hope (pun completely intended) that we’d one day visit Hope’s dearly departed dad appear on Legacies — be it through the treatment crystal, a flashback, or even as a real ghost — it feels like we should cross that one off our wishlist permanently. Joseph Morgan recently told TV Guide that we’ll never watch Klaus on his daughter’s spin-off string since it would feel pressured, and in his thoughts, that story has ended. We will just have to hold out for Caroline (Candice King) instead!

Legacies are available to stream on Netflix.

Naveen Yadav
