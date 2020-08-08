Legacies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

The CW series’s creator, Julie Plec, replied a ton of fan questions on Twitter lately and revealed they only”finished through episode 216,” which is tonight’s air.

Meaning Legacies, that has been provided a season sequence, has.

Though Julie shared the fairytale-themed season 2, episode 16, titled”Facing Darkness is Kinda My Thing,” is a”fun accidental season finale with a good cliffhanger,” she said fans should not be concerned about the other episodes.

She said: “When we do not finally complete and air the musical episode I will (metaphorically, not literally) die. So I think it will be fine.”

Despite it not currently have an air date, she ensured fans.

Legacies executive producer Brett Matthews had teased the fun production to TV Guide a couple of weeks, saying: “Episode 19 is our grand musical episode.

“We attempt to do a musical annually, and it’s a musical that will sort of reevaluating our legacies — the legacy of this show, The Vampire Diaries, and The Originals world”

Its first music-filled episode aired.

For now, viewers have one more completed Legacies episode, filled with replies and cliffhangers, left to enjoy.

According to the season two, episode 16 synopsis: “In a hurry to save Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) infiltrates her subconscious and finds herself at a fairytale world full of dark magic.

“Back in the Salvatore School, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) along with the Super Squad devote for their risky strategy to get Josie back regardless of the potential consequences.”