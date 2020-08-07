Legacies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

So, we know why we’re not seeing these postponed Legacies episodes before (maybe) next fall, but we haven’t talked about what exactly we are overlooking.

Unless you have been living in a bubble or on a deserted island somewhere, you know why Legacies season 2 ended with episode 16. Pandemics such as COVID-19 don’t care that our little lover hearts have been divided about these postponed Legacy episodes. I’m happy we’ve 32 aired episodes of Legacies awaiting Netflix for us to watch and re-watch while we wait, but you know what is more exciting than re-watching? That’s correct, it is time to get SPECULATION!

There are a few things we can use to inform our guesses about what is lying in wait for us at those final postponed Legacies episodes of season 2, including some recently absent personalities, the latest character arcs, Julie Plec herself, and much more. This helps to direct our minds in the management than spitballing all the things we would love to see occur. That we can save to our Legacies season 3 want list (which you’ll be seeing soon!).

Here are only a few things we are fairly sure we will be visiting when Legacies season 2 returns. Let’s start with a certain thing.

That musical episode

We all recognize that Legacies year 2 was supposed to include a musical episode, and we’d only begun getting all of the facts when production was stopped on account of a pandemic.

Thanks to TVGuide, we know that this year’s musical episode will pay tribute to the legacy of the displays that paved the way to our latest spinoff. Brett Matthews, the executive producer of Legacies, told TV Guide that, “We try to perform a musical a year, and it’s a musical which will sort of revisiting our legacies — the heritage of this show, The Vampire Diaries, and The Originals world”

Last season, a college talent show was Legacies’ vehicle to get the Salvatore college a-singing, and while we don’t know what canonically will have our faves breaking into song, at least we all know that it lies ahead. Julie Plec may or may not have much ensured it

So, rest easy, Legacies fans, the musical episode tradition will live on after we capture those postponed Legacy episodes.

Alyssa Chang on the rampage

So, Alyssa Chang is pissed. What else is new?

That is known by us, thanks to another of the educational tweets of Julie Plec:

Alyssa’s back amongst the living, thanks to Raf and Alaric’s deal with the Necromancer. She is unhappy with Josie, likely due to that whole snapping her neck thing. Alyssa is not going to take that, since that death appeared semi-permanent instead of the type that sticks.

Retribution will be the title of the game, so if Hope makes herself powerless Josie’s something or protector, I wouldn’t be shocked. When I had my way, this would be something that attracts Landon, but although that job could visit Lizzie, too, and Josie’s friendship back on board. Not that he is super anything or powerful. Perhaps he and Hope take on the job. It may work.

We definitely haven’t seen the last of these guys, right?

This is the place where the speculation has a bit more sketchy. There are a handful of characters that created two or an appearance this year but did not get the ending that they deserve, or we envisioned.

For example, I hate to feel that where we left Sebastian is his true end. He was abandoned in the prison universe, but we knew he could escape, so we won’t know till we, well, know, although I believe he freed himself just in time and made his way to Triad Industries.

Another character whose departure feels convenient for him to be gone is Nick Fink’s, Ryan Clarke. I mean, he has connections to Malivore, and we know he at least part Gollum, while he appears human. He is made of mud by his father, therefore, although he dropped his mind, I have a feeling.

Oh, and how about the new sheriff and her children? We saw so very little of them after Hope was restored to everyone’s memories. The siblings were supposed to both be interested in Hope and the sheriff was certainly supposed to be a love interest for Alaric. It seems like the surface barely cracked so that I hope we get a chance to grab up in the four Legacies episodes with them.

And obviously we have to bring Hope and Landon back from their respective slumbers

That can be Legacies, not Sleeping Beauty, however, I have a sense that those final four episodes are not going to leave both Hope and Landon within their unconscious states for long. So, after one incident or so, they need to come back to the property of their waking. It seemed like Hope was trapped in the subconscious of Josie because she was turned into the rock until her shadow was conquered by Josie, but we don’t have a great explanation as to why Landon has not woken.

When and why will Josie take her powers back?

I am guessing it’s likely to maintain the season finale. That seems like a very finale-ish thing to do. To get her to spend 3 episodes aside from her powers, only to have her accept them in time to save everybody. I believe this is particularly poignant since Josie was the one to have taken at the Legacies season 1 finale. It would be a nice twist if she was the one to rescue this time.