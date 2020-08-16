Legacies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

- Advertisement -

There may still technically be four episodes scheduled to the next season of Legacies, however, since the series is on a filming hiatus, for the time being, episode 16 functioned as the impromptu season finale. The episode delivered all of the drama and twists of a traditional orgasm. Even series founder Julie Pec approved of this surprise final installment, telling a lover on Twitter, “It’s a fun casual season finale with a good cliffhanger, so it is going to be temporarily satisfying till we can go back and finish the rest”

So, while this was not assumed to be the stage where we look back at the end of the second season of this The Vampire Diaries and The Originals spinoff, now seems as good a time as any given that there’s a long break until we get the past couple of episodes. If you wish to make sure and caught episode 16 you got all of the information rights, then read on as we dive to exactly what went down on Legacies’ period 2 end.

Hope gave Josie a Legacies lesson on believing in fairy tales

Students at Salvatore Boarding School for your Young and Gifted happen to be terrorized by an owned Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant) for some time, now. After she demanded that the merging ceremony with her Josie (Jenny Boyd), be transferred up to their 17th birthday, it seemed like the corrupt teenager might turn out to be far too strong for her good. Thankfully, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) had a strategy to put an end to that. Following the merging ceremony was completed, we learned that Hope traveled into Josie’s subconscious, which introduced itself as a fairy tale land.

Once there, Hope fulfilled a rude pig (literally), who later revealed himself to be… none other than Josie in disguise. It appears that once Dark Josie took over control of the woman, the consciousness of Josie found a way to conceal from her malevolent forces. Josie explained from hearing fairy tales when she was a child, such as her fear, of the lessons she had internalized that having stamina would result in her being taken over by evil. Hope, in turn, told Josie there wasn’t any need for her to continue to live by these principles, which she could have her advantage without becoming tainted by it.

Dark Josie, personified as an archetypal fairytale villainess crashed the pep talk. With her strength, Josie was able to regain control of her body and to defeat her ego. After her ordeal, she imbued a coin with her newfound abilities, until she feels ready to wield it properly.

Alaric made a deal with the Necromancer

Meanwhile, in disarray after the merging ceremony of Josie and Lizzie, matters were outside of the mind of Josie. Lizzie played dead to remain under the radar, although Hope attempted to bargain with Dark Josie, while Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) was continued to live with the guilt of not only becoming the puppet of the Necromancer (Ben Geurens) but also killing his brother, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi).

Itching to make use of Dark Josie’s powers without needing to deal with Dark Josie, herself, the Necromancer was putting together a plot of his own. He made a deal with Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Lizzie: Lizzie would throw a spell transferring Dark Josie’s powers into the Necromancer and, in trade, the Necromancer would bring back everybody who’d died under his watch. This meant that Landon would be resurrected and that Rafael would be under the Necromancer’s control.

Without a much better plan, both agreed to join forces with their ghoulish foe. Lizzie performed the power and the spell has been moved, resulting in a happy ending for all. Just kidding! In a move that surprised nobody, there was one twist to the Necromancer’s plan.

The shocking cliffhanger to Legacies’ finale

First, the good news: Rafael and the students who had died and been forced puppets of their necromancer were brought back to life, in keeping with all the Necromancer’s deal. Now, the bad news following the transport of the energy of Dark Josie was complete, Landon remained dead. And, that wasn’t all. Even after helping her ego is defeated by Josie, Hope hadn’t regained consciousness.

So, how did all of that happen? For our heroes, the continued departure of Landon may be a result of not reading the fine print on their deal with the demon. Although the covenant spells the team made with the Necromancer supposed that all terms were agreed upon the need to be followed, Rafael made a critical mistake throughout the negotiation stage. When he attempted to add Landon in the resurrection deal, he requested the demon, “Can you bring Landon back, also?” The Necromancer said he could, which wasn’t a lie. Of the bad wording of Rafael, Landon remained lifeless, however, he decided not to do this and, although he might have brought Landon back to life.

In terms of Hope, we are going to have to wait until the next event to determine she has yet to regain consciousness. It’s possible that she trapped within Josie, or that, when Josie transferred her forces into the coin, Hope became trapped there. While we’re dying to know what will happen to the show’s protagonists, we do have to admit that Julie Pec was appropriate: This did prove to be a cliffhanger worthy of a finale.