Legacies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

- Advertisement -

So, we understand why we are not seeing these postponed Legacy episodes before (possibly ) next fall, but we have not talked about what exactly we are overlooking.

Unless you have been living in a bubble or onto a deserted island somewhere, you understand why Legacies season 2 ended with episode 16. Pandemics like COVID-19 do not care that our little lover hearts have been broken up about these postponed Legacy episodes. I’m happy we’ve all 32 aired episodes of Legacies waiting on Netflix for us to watch and re-watch while we wait patiently, but you understand what is more intriguing than re-watching? That’s correct, it’s time for SPECULATION!

- Advertisement -

There are a few things we could use to inform our guesses as to what is lying in wait for all of us in these closing postponed Legacies episodes of season 2, including some recently scattered personalities, the latest character arcs, Julie Plec herself, and more. This only helps to guide our minds in the most likely direction than spitballing the things we would love to see happen. That we could save for our Legacies season 3 wish list (that you’ll be seeing soon!).

Here are just a couple of things we are fairly sure we will be seeing when Legacies year 2 yields. Let us begin with a certain thing.

That musical episode

We all know that Legacies year 2 was presumed to include a musical episode, and we’d only begun getting all of the details when production was halted on account of a pandemic.

As a result of TVGuide, we all know that this year’s musical episode will pay tribute to the heritage of the shows that paved the way for our most recent spinoff. Brett Matthews, the executive producer of Legacies, told TV Guide that, “We strive to perform a musical annually, and it is a musical that will kind of reevaluate our legacies — the heritage of this series, The Vampire Diaries, and The Originals universe.”

Yes, please.

Last season, a college talent show was Legacies’ vehicle to acquire the Salvatore school a-singing, and while we do not understand what canonically will have our faves breaking into song, at least we know that it lies ahead. Julie Plec may or may not have much ensured it

So, rest easy, Legacies fans, the musical episode tradition will live on once we get those postponed Legacies episodes.

Alyssa Chang on the rampage

Alyssa Chang is sterile. What else is new?

This is known by us, thanks to another of the informative tweets of Julie Plec:

Alyssa’s back amongst the living, Alaric’s deal with the Necromancer and Because of Raf. She’s unhappy with Josie because of that entire. Alyssa is not going to take that lying down, since that death seemed semi-permanent rather than the type that sticks.

Retribution will be the name of the sport, so if Hope makes herself helpless Josie’s protector or something, that I would not be surprised. Though that job could visit Lizzie if I had my way, this would be and Josie’s friendship back on board. Not that he’s super strong or anything. Maybe Hope and he take on the job. It could do the job.

We definitely haven’t seen the last of these guys, right?

This is where the speculation gets a little more sketchy. There are a handful of characters that made two or an appearance this season but did not get the end we imagined, or that they deserve.

For instance, I hate to feel that where we abandoned Sebastian is his ending. He was abandoned in the prison world, but we knew he can escape, so we won’t know till we, well, understand, although I believe he made his way and freed himself just in time.

The departure of another personality is Nick Fink’s, Ryan Clarke. I mean he has connections to Malivore, and we know he at least part Gollum, while he appears human. He’s made of mud by his dad, so, even though he dropped his head, I have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of him.

Oh, and how about her kids and the new sheriff? After Hope was restored to everybody’s memories, we saw so little. The siblings were supposed both to be interested in Hope and the sheriff was certainly supposed to be a love interest for Alaric. It seems like the surface barely cracked so I hope we get an opportunity to grab up in the four Legacies episodes that are postponed.

And obviously we have to bring Hope and Landon back from their respective slumbers

This can be Legacies, not Sleeping Beauty, but I have a feeling that those final four episodes are not going to depart both Hope and Landon in their unconscious states for extended. So, after maybe 1 incident they need to return to the land of their waking. It seemed like Hope was trapped in the unconscious of Josie since she was turned into the rock before Josie conquered her shadow, but we do have a fantastic excuse as to why Landon hasn’t woken yet.

When and why will Josie take her powers back?

I am guessing it’s going to be in the season finale. That sounds like a very finale-ish thing to do. To get her to spend 3 episodes apart from her powers to have her take them back just in time to rescue everybody. I believe that this is especially poignant since Josie was the one to get shot at the Legacies season 1 finale. If she had been the one to save this moment, it would be a wonderful twist.