Legacies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

Kai Parker had a solid plan to get rid of the Saltzman family however, as is often true for villains in CW reveals, things did not go exactly as he planned. Kai was in chains about the incident’s midpoint, and he remained until the end of the episode like that when Ric showed up and decapitated his longtime enemy. Just like this, Kai was dead again, but does that imply that Legacies Season 2 is done with him?

An individual can not be too sure, especially within this franchise. Characters can return from the dead, as Kai himself has completed a handful of times since The Vampire Diaries. Even though it was known before his return this wouldn’t be a very long run, I would not be so bold as to assume he’ll never return on Legacies. Still, though, is his arc only going to be just two episodes?

For now, it feels like the storyline is hinting at that. Kai’s grand plan after he got into Malivore was to team up with The Necromancer and make his way into the academy. Once there, he commissioned a plan through the meddlesome Alyssa, who went to work constructing a spell that would sever his link to the prison world. The entire world would collapse and kill everybody inside, once that bond has been broken.

It was a confusing strategy because the last episode finished with Kai giving Josie a fighting chance at escaping the prison world. She ended up dividing up the clock and releasing all that dark energy into her body, about using that power to send everyone 39, and once she remembered Kai and learned he was in the academy, she moved. Kai could have had the chance to escape and fight another day had The Necromancer delivered a minion to free him. Unfortunately for Kai, Necromancer was interested in helping out after learning that his plan would have prevented all that dark magic and Josie from coming, Kai.

It does have me wondering if this is the last we have seen of Kai. After all, his entire plan was made before he met The Necromancer. In case he planned to destroy the prison world would not he have escaped the prison world? It did not make a ton of sense, but maybe the writers just needed the means to protect the Saltzman’s and also close out Chris Wood’s arc immediately so that he could perform other matters.

The Necromancer got what he wanted. Josie escaped the prison planet, and while she thought the dark magic was purged from the end of Legacies showed that that’s not the case. We are going to have to see precisely what’s going to become of the brand new evolution, though my forecast according to Dark Josie’s actions in the prison universe is what are gonna get bad.