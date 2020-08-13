Legacies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

- Advertisement -

There may still technically be four episodes scheduled to the next season of Legacies, however, since the show is on a filming hiatus, for the time being, episode 16 served as the impromptu season finale. The episode delivered the twists and drama of a traditional orgasm. Even series founder Julie Pec approved of the surprise final installment, telling a fan on Twitter, “It is a fun accidental season finale that has a good cliffhanger, so it’s going to be briefly satisfying until we’re ready to go back and finish the rest”

So, while this was not assumed to be the stage where we return on the end of the second season of this The Vampire Diaries and The Originals spinoff, today seems as good a time as any that there’s a long break until we get the past couple of episodes. If you caught episode 16 and wish to be certain you got all the details right, then read on as we dive into exactly what went down on Legacies’ period 2 end.

Hope gave Josie a Legacies lesson on believing in fairy tales

Students at Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted have been terrorized by an owned Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant) for some time, now. After she demanded the mixing ceremony together with her Josie (Jenny Boyd), be transferred up to their 17th birthday, it appeared like the corrupted teenager might turn out to be far too strong for her good. Luckily, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) had a strategy to put a stop to that. We discovered that Hope traveled into the subconscious, which presented itself as a fairy tale land of Josie Following the ceremony was completed.

After there, Hope met a rude pig (literally), who later demonstrated himself to be… none besides Josie in disguise. It seems that, after Dark Josie took over control of this young girl, the consciousness of Josie found a way to hide from her malevolent forces. Josie explained when she was a youngster, including her fear from hearing fairy tales all the lessons she’d internalized that having stamina could result in her being taken over by evil. Hope, in turn, told Josie there was no need for her to continue to live according to those principles that were obsolete, which she could have her advantage.

Then, Dark Josie personified as an archetypal fairytale villainess, crashed the pep talk. With her strength, Josie was able to defeat her ego that is dark and regain control of her body. She imbued a coin with her siphon powers until she feels prepared to wield it.

Alaric made a deal with the Necromancer

Meanwhile, in total disarray following the merging ceremony of Josie and Lizzie, things were outside of the mind of Josie. Lizzie played to remain under the radar, although Hope attempted to deal with Dark Josie, while Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) was continuing to live with the guilt of not just getting the puppet of the Necromancer (Ben Geurens), but also killing his brother, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi).

Itching without needing to deal with Dark Josie, herself, to use the abilities of Dark Josie, the Necromancer was putting together a scheme of his own. He made a bargain with Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Lizzie: Lizzie would throw a spell shifting Dark Josie’s forces to the Necromancer and, in trade, the Necromancer would bring back everyone who’d died under his view. This meant that Landon would be resurrected and that Rafael would be under the control of the Necromancer.

Without a better plan, the two agreed to temporarily join forces with their foe. Lizzie performed the power and the spell has been moved, leading to a happy ending for everybody. Just kidding! In a move that surprised no one, there was one twist that is critical on the Necromancer’s plan.

The shocking cliffhanger to Legacies’ finale

The good news: the students who’d expired and been made puppets of the necromancer and Rafael were brought back to existence, in keeping with all the Necromancer’s deal. Now, the bad news: Even after Dark Josie’s energy’s transfer was finish, Landon remained lifeless. And, that wasn’t all. After helping her self that was dark is defeated by Josie, Hope still had not regained consciousness.

How did all that happen? Sadly the continued death of Landon might be a result of not reading the fine print. Even though the covenant that was unbreakable spell the team made using the Necromancer Rafael made a mistake. When he attempted to include Landon in the resurrection deal, he asked the demon, “Would you deliver Landon back, too?” The Necromancer said he could, which was not a lie. He could have brought Landon back however, he chose not to do so and, due to the bad notion of Rafael, Landon remained dead.

In terms of Hope, we’ll have to wait until the next episode to see she’s yet to regain consciousness. It’s possible that she trapped within Josie, or that, when her powers were moved by Josie Hope became trapped there, too. We do have to acknowledge that Julie Pec was correct, while we’re dying to know what will happen to the protagonists of the show.