The latest coronavirus update from White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci includes some fantastic news.

Within an Instagram Live interview with actor Matthew McConaughey,” Fauci said that sunlight kills the coronavirus.

This is exactly why Dr. Fauci recommends getting out as far as possible as a single approach to resist the coronavirus pandemic.

His social media relations schedule has undoubtedly been understandable.

though — that is a once-in-a-century public health crisis facing the planet.

and Fauci (who is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) has been attempting to recreate just as much nice and life-saving advice as you can.

which includes dictates like washing your hands frequently, social-distancing, and wearing a face mask.

In between his regular onscreen looks with outlets like CNN.

the doctor has also sat with celebrities who control a large following that the physician can capitalize on to receive out his message.

And, now, Fauci has done exactly the same with film star Matthew McConaughey.

The actor peppered Fauci with a rapid-fire series of questions through a Instagram Live interview.

It generated a few headline-generating minutes — like Fauci’s assertion that there is something pretty simple that kills the coronavirus.

It’s something we can all easily use.

At one point during the discussion, McConaughey asked Fauci whether it’s true that sunlight kills the virus (that has sickened more than 5.2 million people in the US and killed almost 168,000 at this stage, according to Johns Hopkins University).

“It will,” Fauci replied.

“That’s one reason why outside in sunlight when you’re interacting… That’s much.

much better than being indoors… Outside is obviously better than inside.”

From there, McConaughey inquired if this is partly why some tropical island nations.

like Japan have been considerably better off comparatively during the pandemic than the United States.

It found that”90% or more of that the SARS-CoV-2 virus will likely be inactivated after being subjected (to the summer sunshine ) for 11 to 34 minutes” Moreover.

researchers added that”99% of SARS-CoV-2 might be inactivated within the two hours around solar noon during summertime in many US cities situated south of latitude 43 degrees north,” which encircles much of the US.