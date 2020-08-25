Kung Fu Panda 4 will be followed by 2 more movies in future?

- Advertisement -

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn’t have an official statement, but that can’t fans’ fervour from predicting what they can see next. The movie is among those highly expected film fans who have been waiting for four years.

Many fans believe that Kung Fu Panda 4 might not be worked upon as there’s not been any official constructive conversation on it for a long time. We shouldn’t be encouraged by such rumors since there are a few informative updates that prove that the fourth movie will hit the screens in the future.

The production for Kung Fu Panda 4 was affected on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. The worldwide entertainment industry shattered with a financial loss. The vast majority of the tv and film projects were postponed or paused for an extended time. As the world is badly combatting from the deadly virus, we will need to wait for additional time.

You’ll be amazed after knowing what co-director, Jennifer Yuh stated on the making of Kung Fu Panda 4. When she had been in August 2018 concerning the making of Kung Fu Panda 4, she responded that she was not conscious as always saw the series as a trilogy, but”she is always open for its fourth installment so long as the franchise focuses on Po.”

Although Jennifer Yuh did not officially release her announcement, many fans have turned optimists thinking that Kung Fu Panda 4 is in the pipeline. From her announcement, it’s also cleared that not just the fourth movie, even there can be other movies like Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6.

Another fantastic news for fans is the Chief Executive Officer of DreamWorks Animation. Jeffrey Katzenberg said the series could see three more sequels following Kung Fu Panda 3, bringing it into a six-film series. Thus, fans must rejoice as Kung Fu Panda 4 will soon be followed closely by Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6.

The impending Kung Fu Panda 4 will see coming of actors such as Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Shifu Shan, and Mantis. The movie will have insights into relationships and Po Ping’s family. It is even natural to see Po fighting with Kai and putting a conclusion on his wrongdoings.