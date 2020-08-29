Home Movies Kung Fu Panda 4: What The Fourth Part Of The Movie Will...
Kung Fu Panda 4: What The Fourth Part Of The Movie Will Bring With Its Expected Storyline?

By- Anish Yadav
The Release Date of This Sequel

The Production company hasn’t yet released any official statement regarding the release of the new sequel, however, although its release is expected before the end of 2020.

The Cast of Kung Fu Panda 4

The main cast of the franchise will voice the main personas such as Jack Black as Po Ping, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Seth Rogen as Mantis, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Lucy Liu as Viper, David Cross as Crane, Jackie Chan as Monkey, James Hoang as Mr Ping and also there will be more developments depending upon the storyline of the movie.

The cute Po and his fighter gang are coming back!!!

The makers of this Kung Fu Panda are gearing up to the fourth installation of this franchise. The previous films revolved around a silly panda called Po transforming to a “Dragon Warrior,” and at the next instalment of the film, Kung Fu Panda 3, Po was reunited with his blood family.

This cartoon comedy franchise released on 15th May 2008 in Cannes Film Festival and released on 6th June 2008 and proceeded to become one of the most well-known film franchises. This computer-animated comedy genre isn’t only popular among children but also loved by youngsters because of its hilarious comedy.

At a recent interview, the CEO of Dreamworks, Jeffrey Katzenberg, said that there would be a sequel, soon for the series, and you will find six films in the franchise, incomplete. So the fans may look forward to two sequels besides those over recent years.

The Plot

The production company recently declared about the sequel of this franchise the producer and the director of the franchise Jennifer Yuh Nelson are working to think of a fresh storyline and additionally dressing the figures.

All three movies of the Kung Fu Panda franchise did great company at the box-office, impressing the critics and audience. The first installation made a profitable business of $631.7 million. The third instalment made a total gain of $665.7 million and $521.2 million. Producers are enthusiastic about delivering the fourth largest franchise with new energy. Stay tuned with us for more.

