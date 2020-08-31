Home Movies Kung Fu Panda 4: Two More Movies In Future And Shelved Or...
Kung Fu Panda 4: Two More Movies In Future And Shelved Or Cancelled?

By- Anish Yadav
Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have a formal statement but that can not fans’ fervour from calling what they can see next. The fourth sequel is one of the highly expected animated movies fans have been waiting for over four years.

Many fans believe that Kung Fu Panda 4 may not be worked upon as there has been no official constructive discussion on it for quite a while. We shouldn’t be encouraged by such rumours as some educational updates demonstrate that the fourth movie will certainly hit the big screens in future.

You will be surprised after understanding what co-director, Jennifer Yuh stated on the making of Kung Fu Panda 4. When she was in August 2018 concerning the making of Kung Fu Panda 4, she responded that she was not aware as always saw the series as a trilogy, but” she’s always open for its fourth instalment as long as the franchise concentrates on Po”.

The Release Date of the Sequel

Even though Jennifer Yuh didn’t release her statement officially, still many fans have turned optimists thinking that Kung Fu Panda 4 is in the pipeline. From her announcement, it is also cleared that not just the fourth movie, even there can be other movies like Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6.

Another good news for fans is that the Chief Executive Officer of DreamWorks Animation, Jeffrey Katzenberg said the series could see three sequels after Kung Fu Panda 3, bringing it into a six-movie series. Therefore, fans must rejoice as Kung Fu Panda 4 will be followed by Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6.

The cast of Kung Fu Panda 4

The cast of the franchise will voice the primary personas such as Jack Black as Po Ping, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Seth Rogen as Mantis, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Lucy Liu as Viper, David Cross as Crane, Jackie Chan as Monkey, James Hoang as Mr Ping and additionally There will be more developments depending on the plot of the movie.

The Plot

The production company recently declared about the sequel of this franchise the producer and the director of the franchise Jennifer Yuh Nelson are working to come up with a brand new story and also grooming the figures.

All 3 movies of this Kung Fu Panda franchise did the outstanding company in the box-office, impressing the audience and critics. The very first instalment made a rewarding business of $631.7 million. The third and third instalment made an entire gain of $665.7 million and $521.2 million. Producers are enthusiastic about offering the fourth biggest franchise with fresh energy. Stay tuned with us to get longer.

Anish Yadav

