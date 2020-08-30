Home Movies Kung Fu Panda 4: Shelved Or Cancelled?
Kung Fu Panda 4: Shelved Or Cancelled?

By- Anish Yadav
The cute Po and his fighter gang are coming back!!!

The makers of this Kung Fu Panda are gearing up to the fourth instalment of the franchise. The previous films revolved around a ridiculous panda named Po transforming to a “Dragon Warrior,” and in the next instalment of the film, Kung Fu Panda 3, Po was reunited with his blood family.

This cartoon comedy franchise premiered on 15th May 2008 in Cannes Film Festival and released on 6th June 2008 and proceeded to become one of the most well-known film franchises. This computer-animated comedy genre isn’t just popular with kids but loved by youngsters because of its humorous comedy.

In a recent interview, the CEO of Dreamworks, Jeffrey Katzenberg, said that there is a sequel, soon for the series, and there are six films in the franchise, even in whole. So the fans may look forward to two more sequels apart from those over recent years.

The Release Date of the Sequel

The Production company has not yet released any official announcement concerning the release of the new sequel, although its releases are expected until the end of 2020.

The cast of Kung Fu Panda 4

The central cast of the franchise will voice the chief personas such as Jack Black as Po Ping, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Seth Rogen as Mantis, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Lucy Liu as Viper, David Cross as Crane, Jackie Chan as Monkey, James Hoang as Mr Ping and also There’ll be more developments depending upon the plot of the movie.

The Plot

The Production company recently announced about the sequel of the franchise that the Production and the director of this franchise Jennifer Yuh Nelson are working to come up with a brand new storyline and also grooming the characters.

All three films of the Kung Fu Panda franchise did excellent company at the box-office, impressing the audience and critics. The very first installation made a profitable business of $631.7 million. The third and third installation made a total profit of $665.7 million and $521.2 million. Makers are enthusiastic about providing the fourth largest franchise with new energy. Stay tuned with us for more.

