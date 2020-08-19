Kung Fu Panda 4: Po vs Kai’s fight, Po to meet his biological father , last films’ cast will return

- Advertisement -

Kung Fu Panda 4 is among the most expected animated film fans who have been waiting since 2016 when Kung Fu Panda 3 left a massive business in the box office. Now fans are desperate to know when they will get the fourth movie.

According to DreamWork Animation chief, not just Kung Fu Panda 4, fans will get the opportunity to enjoy Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6 in the future. You can make confident that the movie will be produced, although the fourth installment’s release date isn’t announced.

- Advertisement -

The success of Kung Fu Panda 3 has paved the way for Kung Fu Panda 4. According to a few sources, the cast in the last movies will likely -from the movie.

Kung Fu Panda 3 watched Po meeting his biological dad and visiting the village of their pandas. The viewers can see him in Kung Fu Panda 4, instructing his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master. The antagonist Kai with his minions may hold their grounds against Po along with his army of pandas.

Jack Black will likely reunite as Jackie Chan as Monkey, Po, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, and Lucy Liu as Viper. Earlier, we found the Kung Fu masters and Po were left off. In Kung Fu Panda 3, we watched Po entering the Panda village and reuniting with his daddy and other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior called Kai came to limelight, the problem began to rise.

Fans could be thinking about if they’ll have the ability to see the trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4. We can guarantee that it will be possible once the world recovers the coronavirus pandemic.

The animation movie fans are pleased to understand that Kung Fu Panda 4 will not mark an end to the franchise. According to the co-founder and CEO of DreamWorks Animation, there are supposed to be six films in the franchise. Hence, we could say Kung Fu Panda 6 and 5 are also confirmed.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn’t have an official release date. Stay tuned to World Top Trend to get the latest updates on the movies that were animated.