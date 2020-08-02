Kung Fu Panda 4: Po To Meet His Biological Father, Last Movie Cast Will Return And Po vs Kai fight,

- Advertisement -

Kung Fu Panda 4 is among the most expected animated film fans who have been waiting since 2016. When Kung Fu Panda 3 made a huge business in the box office. Now fans are desperate to know when they are going to acquire the fourth movie.

According to DreamWork Animation chief, not just Kung Fu Panda 4, fans will get the opportunity to enjoy Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6 also in the future. You can make sure the movie will be made, although the fourth season’s release date isn’t declared.

The achievement of Kung Fu Panda 3 has paved the way for Kung Fu Panda 4. According to a few sources, the cast in the movies will appear from the fourth movie.

Kung Fu Panda 3 watched Po seeing the village of the pandas and meeting his father. The audience can see him Kung Fu Panda 4 teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master. The antagonist Kai with his minions can hold their grounds against his army of pandas along with Po.

It’s Very Likely the Jack Black to return since Po, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Jackie Chan as Monkey, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, and Lucy Liu as Viper. Earlier, we found Po and the Kung Fu masters were left well off. In Kung Fu Panda 3, we saw Po entering the Panda village and returning with his daddy as well as other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior called Kai came into limelight, the problem started to rise.

Fans could be thinking about when they will have the ability to watch the trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4. We can guarantee it will be possible once the entire world recovers the coronavirus pandemic.

The animation movie fans are pleased to understand that Kung Fu Panda 4 won’t mark an end to the franchise. As stated by the CEO and the co-founder of DreamWorks Animation, there are supposed to be six movies in the franchise. Hence we can say Kung Fu Panda 6 and 5 are also confirmed.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn’t have an official release date. Stay tuned to World Top Trend to find the most recent updates on the films.