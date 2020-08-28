Kung Fu Panda 4 Every Details You Need To Know About The Dragon Warriors New Quest!

- Advertisement -

The cute Po and his fighter gang have been coming back!!!

The makers of this Kung Fu Panda are gearing up to the fourth installment of the franchise. The last films revolved around a silly panda called Po transforming into a “Dragon Warrior,” and at the next installment of the movie, Kung Fu Panda 3, Po was reunited with his blood family.

This cartoon comedy franchise released on 15th May 2008 at the Cannes Film Festival and was released on 6th June 2008 and went on to become one of the most famous film franchises. This computer-animated comedy genre isn’t just popular among kids but also adored by youngsters due to its hilarious comedy.

In a recent interview, the CEO of Dreamworks, Jeffrey Katzenberg, said that there is a sequel, soon for the show, and there are six movies in the franchise, even as a whole. So the fans may look ahead to two sequels besides those over recent years.

The Release Date of the Sequel

The Production company hasn’t yet released any official announcement regarding the release of this new sequel, but although its release is expected until the end of 2020.

What’s the cast of Kung Fu Panda 4?

Nothing is going to change Concerning casting, all will be same and they are- Jack Black must be Po, Bryan Cranston as Li Shan, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Master Tigress, JK Simmons as Kai, Seth Rogin as Master Mantis, Lucy Liu will probably be viewed as Master Viper, David Cross as Master Crane, Kate Hudson has to be Mei Mei and James Hong as Mr. Ping.

What is the plot of Kung Fu Panda 4?

In the previous part, that is Kung Fu Pand 3 we found that Po now eventually comes to the Panda village. There he met with his arrival father with some the additional Pandas too. The villain of this film was Kai. Kai has stolen Chi in the Experts. So Po has left himself a master to rescue Chi from Kai.

The plot would be the continuation of part 3. We could state that the job is based on progress but no official announcement has been done.