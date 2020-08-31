Home TV Series Netflix KonoSuba Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Want to...
KonoSuba Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Want to know

By- Anish Yadav
Konosuba is an excellent Japanese anime that follows how a boy is sent to the dream world with MMORPG elements are after his death. The very first season comprising of 10 episodes, was released from January 14, 2016. It was followed by the next season consisting of 10 episodes, and the second season released from January 12, 2017, into March 16, 2017, and since the fans are expected the third season. Fans wonder why there’s no sequel so far, and will we ever witness Konosuba Season 3?

For animes, the potential for a sequel depends on several factors like the source material, its popularity, and the demand of the sequel. We have examined these factors for Konosuba. Based on our hunt, here is what we feel about the possibility of KonoSuba Season 3.

Konosuba Season 3 Release Date and Other Details

It is surprising that despite being famous, we’re yet to get season 3 of Konosuba. Coming to the release date, I hope it to be announced later this season in early 2021. Our very best guess is that the Konosuba season 3 release date could fall sometime in 2021. We will update when we get an official update.

Konosuba Season 3 Cast

In Konosuba, only a couple of people, such as Jun Fukushima, places Kazuma Sato to focus on; Aqua performed Ai Kayano as Darkness, by Sora Amamiya, Megumin that’s played with Rie Takahashi. Additional Casts include Sayuri Hara as Dullahan and Luna as Hiroko Yasumoto.

We are aware that the former season ended with giving clues that KonoSuba could reunite on. And hence in the upcoming season, we may find a substantial sum of Kazuma, Megumin, Aqua, and Darkness.

Konosuba Season 3 Plot

There’s a probability that season 3 of the KonoSuba anime should proceed with volumes 5 and 6 of the Book arrangement’s event.

Fans are accepting that things will start to heat up among Megumin and Kazuma. Additionally, in volume 5, she confesses affections for him before her companions. However, she withdrew her announcement moments after the Actuality.



