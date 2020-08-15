Home TV Series Knightfall Season 3: Release Date, Expected Cast, Plot And Other Major Updates
Knightfall Season 3: Release Date, Expected Cast, Plot And Other Major Updates

By- Mugdha Singh
Ever since the Knightfall season 2 concluded, fans were desperately waiting to hear about the next installment. So here we have brought to you some news about Knightfall season 3. So will the medieval drama follow the endeavors of the Knights Templar? Well, that’s something you’ll have to find below…!

Knightfall season 3 release date

Season one of the show aired in December 2017. Streaming service of the show is The History Channel. And they brought season 2 with a bit of twist; it aired in March 2019. Thus, if we follow the pattern followed by previous releases then season three could be expected to land onto the television in June 2021.

Season two got around 650k viewers per episode, which is quite enough for the series to get renewed for a third season. But we still need to wait for the announcement by the shoemakers. So let’s hope that this happens soon.

The cast of Knightfall season 3

Regarding the list of returning cast members, we expect to see Tom Cullen who played Landry, Jim Carter, Pádraic Delaney seen playing Gawain, Simon Merrells playing Tancrede, Julian Ovenden playing William De Nogaret, Ed Stoppard playing King Philip, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina playing Adelina, Tom Forbes playing Prince Louis and last but not the least, Mark Hamill playing Talus to be back in their roles for Knightfall season 3.

The plot of Knightfall season 3

The pursuit of Pope Clement is expected to do the main formation of the main story part of season three. The main character of the show, Cullen also hinted about this in one of his interviews.

The most interesting thing is that some of the incidents in the show are based on real stories of the past. The characters that portray the real people include Pope Boniface VIII played by Jim Carter, Princess Isabella played by Sabrina Bartlett, King Philip IV of France played by Ed Stoppard and Queen Joan of France and Navarre by Olivia Ross.

