Knightfall Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer What To Expect About This Netflix Drama Series?

Knightfall is a historic drama televisions series made for History station. The series is created by Don Handfield and Richard Rayner and was filmed in the Czech Republic in Addition to Croatia. The first year premiered on 6th December 2017 and the next on 25th March 2019. Bothe the seasons collectively have 18 episodes along with also the running time is 40-45 minutes.

The series is about the success, autumn, persecution, and suppression of their knight’s templar as evidenced by King Philip IV of France on 13th October 1307. The prime focus of this series is that the fictional templar pioneer Landry du Lauzon, a brave warrior discouraged by the templar’s failures from the Holy Land and is reinvigorated by the news that the Holy Grail has resurfaced.

Knightfall Season 3 Release Date

The first season has garnered enough reviews the channel ordered for a second season. But once the second season premiered the viewership dropped by over 50% thus efficiently placing the series in peril. The series also failed to impress the critics. As a result, it was declared in May 2020 the series has been canceled. But there is a chance that some other station might pick up the series from where the History channel has left off!

Knightfall Season 3 Cast

If the show returns for a third season the lineup is Very Likely to be as follows:

Tom Cullen as Landry de Lauzon

Simon Merrells as Tancrede

Ed Stoppard as King Philip

Tom Forbes as Prince Louise

Julian Ovenden as William De Nogaret

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Adelina

Padraic Delaney as Gawain

Mark Hamill as Talus

Knightfall Season 3 Fragrant

The second season finale ends with Landry confronting his arch-nemesis King Phillip and killing him while the fate of the templars who was able to escape is still in the atmosphere.

Well if season three is to take place, probably, the templars will next focus on Pope Clement as he had been the one who betrayed the templars the more than anybody by going against God and his condition and also becoming a puppet for Philip. Thus, the season promises to be more fascinating provided there’s one.

Knightfall Season 3 Trailer

While we wait for news on the third season following is a recap fast recap to keep you engaged.