TV Series

Knightfall Season 3: Here is Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast And Release Date Updates !!

By- Ajeet Kumar
Knightfall is a historical drama televisions series. The show was filmed in the Czech Republic as well as Croatia and is crated by Don Handfield and Richard Rayner. The very first season premiered on 6th December 2017 and the second on 25th March 2019. Bothe the seasons together have 18 episodes along with also the time is 40-45 minutes.

As evidenced by King Philip IV of France on 13th October 1307, the show is all about the success, fall, persecution, and suppression of their knight’s templar. The prime focus of this series is the literary templar leader, a brave warrior, Landry du Lauzon discouraged by the failures of the templar at the Holy Land and is reinvigorated by the news that the Holy Grail has resurfaced.

Knightfall Season 3 Release Date

The first season was garnered testimonials that the station ordered for a second season. But once the second season was released, the viewership dropped by more than 50. The show failed to impress the critics. As a result, it was announced the series was canceled. But there’s a possibility that some other channel might pick the show up from where the History channel has left off!

Who Will Be Cast?

If a third-season does happen eventually, the list of cast members expected to return includes Tom Cullen as Landry, Simon Merrells as Tancrede, Ed Stoppard as King Philip, Tom Forbes as Prince Louise, Julian Ovenden as William De Nogaret, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Adelina and Pádraic Delaney as Gawain. We hope to see Mark Hamill, who joined the cast in Season two as Talus.

Plot Of Knightfall Season 3

If Season 3 happens, we expect the plot to focus on the pursuit of Pope Clement mainly. Star Tom Cullen also seems to share this sentiment as he mentioned he also expects Season 3’s plot to revolve around Pope Clement and how the Templars would wish to take revenge on him because they feel betrayed by his actions.

Ed Stoppard jokingly stated that if one wishes to bet on the plot of Season 3, one may look in the library, so many characters are based on actual men and women, and as the show, Knightfall relies on the real history of the Templars.

