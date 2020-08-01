Home Movies Kissing Booth 3 : Renewal, Release Date & Story Details
Kissing Booth 3 : Renewal, Release Date & Story Details

By- Anand mohan
Netflix has already green lit The Kissing Booth 3 – but when will it release, and what will the storyline be? According to Beth Reekles’ novel series of the same name, the film franchise celebrities Joey King as a lovestruck Los Angeles teenager who prepares for another chapter in her life. The Kissing Booth initially premiered in 2018, and The Kissing Booth 2 released on July 24, 2020.

The Kissing Booth two culminates with a series of unfortunate events that trigger major friction between the royal teenagers. Lee receives a tongue-lashing from Lady Rachel (Meganne Young), and Elle ends up kissing Marco onstage at the DDM competition, unaware that Noah is in the audience. The Netflix film ends with a few narrative clarity but poses new queries which Elle must now address. This is what we anticipate for The Kissing Booth 3.

Netflix Has Already Announced The Kissing Booth 3

Just a few days after The Kissing Booth 2 arrived on Netflix, the streaming agency published a video on Twitter announcing that The Kissing Booth 3 is about the road and will launch in 2021. It is worth noting that a third party franchise publication hasn’t been published, though Reekles did release The Kissing Booth: Road Trip! , a 2020 novella which allegedly offers a storyline that occurs within the events of The Kissing Booth 2. The movie could draw out of this, or feature an entirely original storyline.

Release Date

The Kissing Booth released in May 2018, and The Kissing Booth two released in July 2020. Regardless of the coronavirus pandemic complicated matters, Netflix is seemingly seeking to ramp up production, based on the statement that the next film will launch in 2021. Principal photography for The Kissing Booth 3 could begin in late 2020 or early 2021 to target a fall 2021 discharge date.

Story Details

The Kissing Booth 3, expect the storyline to explore Elle’s first year of college. She might choose to travel cross-country to Massachusetts, or Noah may end up choosing to move to Berkeley to be able to be with his brother AND his girlfriend. It’s also possible that The Kissing Booth 3 on Netflix could occur during the summer, which might allow for the yield of different supporting characters. The end of the sequel indicates that Marco hasn’t fully recovered Elle’s rejection, and so he may try to romance her again, somehow, someway.

