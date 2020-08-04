Kings of America: Adam McKay and Amy Adams Reteam for Netflix Limited Series!!!

- Advertisement -

The creative partnership between Adam McKay and Amy Adams has taken them to Talladega Superspeedway and The White House. Now the pair is ready to go someplace slightly extra modest: Walmart.

Netflix introduced throughout its digital summer time TCA press tour look that it has ordered Kings of America, a limited series about three highly effective women and their relationship to retail giant Walmart. Netflix’s official synopsis for the series reads:

“Kings of America centers on the stories of three highly effective women whose lives had been inextricably intertwined with the world’s largest firm: a Walmart heiress, a maverick govt, and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher who dared to battle in opposition to the retail big within the largest class motion lawsuit in US historical past.”

Amy Adams will star as one of many three leads and also will govt produce by way of her manufacturing firm Bond Group Entertaiworldtoptrendnt alongside Stacy O’Neil. Adam McKay will executive produce the series as properly and can direct the primary episode. As talked about above, Adams and McKay are coming off of 2018’s Vice, which starred Adams and advised the story of American vice president Dick Cheney. Prior to that, the pair collaborated on 2006’s Talladega Nights.