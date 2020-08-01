Killing Eve Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And New Details

- Advertisement -

With Season 3 finished and completed airing, fans can look forward to Season 4 of Killing Eve as it received a renewal sequence back in January! Following some unevenly dispersed episodes in Season 3, we’re expecting to see more screen time for Sandra Oh’s Eve. Here’s what we know about Season 4, starting from the expected launch date to cast details to the plot.

WHEN WILL KILLING EVE SEASON 4 BE RELEASED?

For the time being, no definite release date was announced. With many productions works in the market on pause right now due to the current situation of the planet, it’s unsure once the team of Killing Eve is going to be able to start filming.

With that said, the series has a pattern of publishing every new season in the month of April. So there might be chances of it airing in April 2021 or perhaps later.

KILLING EVE SEASON 4: WHO WILL BE IN IT?

All the direct cast members who did not meet their demise from the third season are predicted to return for Season 4. The list includes

Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Kim Bodnia, and Fiona Shaw as Eve, Villanelle, Konstantin, and Carolyn respectively.

Game of Thrones’ actress Gemma Whelan played with Carolyn’s daughter Geraldine in Season 3 however she had a rocky relationship with her mother and Carolyn pushed her away. So it’s unsure whether Whelan will return for Season 4 or not.

WHAT ABOUT PLOT?

Season 3 ended on a cliff hanger with Carolyn murdering her MI6 boss Paul Bradwell who turned out to become a part of The Twelve, a secret organization that hires assassins to kill strong people across Europe.

We have no information on the possible storyline of Season 4 but we do know it will surely pick up from where it left. Season 4 could also begin with the format of a time jump to say, six months after, something Season 3 failed.