Killing Eve Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

Killing Eve starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer is one of the BBC’s most successful and recognizable series’s at present, with a multitude of award nominations and wins to boast of. The show’s fans will be very happy to understand a fourth year is on the way, however filming on the play has been stopped as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Release Date

Based on Deadline, the main reason behind the delay is because Killing Eve is”a jigsaw of European location shoots, many of which have now been left difficult now due to this pandemic.”

A spokesperson for the series said: “Killing Eve shoots across several European places. Because of the uncertainty of this planet as a result of Covid-19, no shooting schedules for Killing Eve year four happen to be locked in at this point and there are a variety of situations in the play.

It’s currently unclear when filming begins and when season four will finally hit screens.

Cast

We do know that Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will be back as Eve Polastri and Villanelle, following season three saw them endure the drama and bloodshed. Regrettably, we understand Carolyn’s endearing son Kenny (Sean Delaney) won’t be back, following his tragic death at the start of the third series.

It’s also highly likely we will see Kim Bodnia reunite as Konstantin, as he was able to emerge from year three living, although not especially well. 1 character who was not quite so lucky in series was Dasha (Harriet Walter) and it appears there’s no prospect of a revival for the former-assassin.

Plot

Throughout a BAFTA Q&A, Suzanne Heathcote teased that the writers overseeing season four will likely”take it somewhere new, which involves taking risks. You just can’t tread water”. But we do not know exactly what’s coming down the track. At the last scene of season three, it had been hinted that Eve and Villanelle may be choosing to remain together rather than every going solo, so maybe in series four, we’ll see their relationship develop in a means that is different to what we have been accustomed to seeing.

Konstantin’s motives and alliances continue to be very much a mystery, so it is likely the next series will explore that further. Not to mention, The Twelve are still at large and killing a lot of people. Will Carolyn be able to stop them?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see…