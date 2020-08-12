Killing Eve Season 4 : Everything Fans Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Ever since the release of the first season, Killing Eve has been acing hearts all around the world. The series received a renewal far ahead of its premiere to get a fourth season. The Golden Globe and Emmy nominated dark comedy series will probably hit the screens in April 2021, in keeping with its history of releases. Here is all you want to know about Killing Eve Season 4!

Release Date

Both the seasons were exceptionally good and received critical acclaim for its performances and scripts. The third season published on April 12, 2020. If history has anything to tell us then, Season 4 of Killing Eve will broadcast in April next year.

The series received its renewal for a different year in January 2020. It’s just a year before we eventually get to relive the obsession between Villanelle and Eve.

Cast

Expect the very same personalities to return in Season 4, except for the ones who died in the previous season. Sandra Oh (from Grey’s Anatomy) and Jodie Comer will reprise their roles for which they won multiple Best Actress awards as Eve and Villanelle, respectively.

Other returning actors comprise Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Owen McDonnell, Darren Boyd, and Swan Delaney.

Plot

Fans will probably, most certainly, watch Eve and Villanelle fall together in a relationship after a much obsessing drama that the other seasons went through. Season 3 ended with Carolyn killing her MI6 boss (who turned out to become a part of The Twelve, that hires assassins to kill individuals of power), also Eve and Villanelle choosing to be together. Their relationship is very likely to take a lot of the screen-time in Season 4. Villanelle has experienced a change of heart and does not want to stay in the killing industry. What would that mean for their relationship, considering that is what brought them? Will they get their happy ending? Season 4 will also research more regarding the Twelve and the way they came about.

Every season has a female author that contributes to the creation of the narrative. Following Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Suzanne Heathcote — in-charge of those first three seasons — Laura Neal is taking the lead for Season 4. Heathcote reported that the authors will”take it somewhere new, which entails taking risks” in the new year.

Trailer

We do not have a trailer yet. However, Netflix published a teaser that’s certainly going to pursue your creativity.