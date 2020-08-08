- Advertisement -

Kiefer Sutherland has admitted that he’s open to the idea of returning for extra episodes of 24.

The star played Jack Bauer for 9 seasons earlier than the present wrapped up in 2014.

He beforehand stated he wouldn’t rule out reprising the role in 2016, and now Sutherland’s admitted once more he’s open to the thought.

“I’ve all the time left the door barely ajar for 24 if somebody comes up with an incredible concept,” the actor informed Forbes.

“As an actor, 24 remains one of the dynamic experiences I’ve ever had. The place a personality was allowed to have such highs and lows in such a quick time period is a present.

“There are only a few setups that can will let you do this, and I discover that extremely enjoyable, difficult, and thrilling. There have been 9 seasons, and I feel it rests in a reputable place. The problem is you don’t ever wish to do something that’s going to wreck that.”

Sutherland additionally stated he wouldn’t like thoughts about what type the present would take, whether or not it returned as a collection or a film.

“I’ve been banging my head in opposition to a brick wall for a film for therefore lengthy that I’ve received a concussion,” he stated. “Actually, the shape extra 24 would take doesn’t matter to me as a lot as the standard of the story.

“If somebody comes up with an incredible story that may be informed in two hours, then we’re going to make a film, but when somebody comes up with an incredible story that could possibly be 24 hours, we’ll do the present.”

Sutherland was amongst a number of stars who lately paid tribute to late director Joel Schumacher.

He starred in a few of Schumacher’s best-known movies together with The Lost Boys in 1987, Flatliners in 1990, A Time To Kill in 1996, and Phone Booth in 2003, describing the late filmmaker as “one in every of my dearest associates.”

“His pleasure, spirit, and expertise will dwell on in my coronary heart and memory for the remainder of my life. Joel gave me alternatives and lifelong classes […] His mark on fashionable tradition and movie will dwell on ceaselessly.”