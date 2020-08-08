Home Entertainment Kiefer Sutherland has admitted that he’s open to the idea of returning...
EntertainmentTV Series

Kiefer Sutherland has admitted that he’s open to the idea of returning for extra episodes of 24.

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

Kiefer Sutherland has admitted that he’s open to the idea of returning for extra episodes of 24.

The star played Jack Bauer for 9 seasons earlier than the present wrapped up in 2014.

He beforehand stated he wouldn’t rule out reprising the role in 2016, and now Sutherland’s admitted once more he’s open to the thought.

“I’ve all the time left the door barely ajar for 24 if somebody comes up with an incredible concept,” the actor informed Forbes.

“As an actor, 24 remains one of the dynamic experiences I’ve ever had. The place a personality was allowed to have such highs and lows in such a quick time period is a present.

“There are only a few setups that can will let you do this, and I discover that extremely enjoyable, difficult, and thrilling. There have been 9 seasons, and I feel it rests in a reputable place. The problem is you don’t ever wish to do something that’s going to wreck that.”

Sutherland additionally stated he wouldn’t like thoughts about what type the present would take, whether or not it returned as a collection or a film.

“I’ve been banging my head in opposition to a brick wall for a film for therefore lengthy that I’ve received a concussion,” he stated. “Actually, the shape extra 24 would take doesn’t matter to me as a lot as the standard of the story.

“If somebody comes up with an incredible story that may be informed in two hours, then we’re going to make a film, but when somebody comes up with an incredible story that could possibly be 24 hours, we’ll do the present.”

Sutherland was amongst a number of stars who lately paid tribute to late director Joel Schumacher.

He starred in a few of Schumacher’s best-known movies together with The Lost Boys in 1987, Flatliners in 1990, A Time To Kill in 1996, and Phone Booth in 2003, describing the late filmmaker as “one in every of my dearest associates.”

“His pleasure, spirit, and expertise will dwell on in my coronary heart and memory for the remainder of my life. Joel gave me alternatives and lifelong classes […] His mark on fashionable tradition and movie will dwell on ceaselessly.”

Also Read:   Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!
Anoj Kumar

Must Read

One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Details

Netflix Anand mohan -
One punch man series has become quickly the most famous Japanese show, which is to observe. The artist one generated the. The narrative tells...
Read more

Red Dead Redemption 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Red Dead Redemption is an Action-adventure Sport which is developed by Rockstar San and Diego. Rockstar Games is the publisher of the game. Red...
Read more

Spider-Man 3: MCU Phase 4 Release Date Movies Comes for Delays Caused By The Coronavirus Pandemic?

Movies Santosh Yadav -
The Sinister Six shouldn't be introduced in Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3. Spider-Man is now part of this Marvel Cinematic Universe between Sony...
Read more

On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
On My Block is a teen comedy-drama web tv series. It is Made by Lauren Lungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. The series first...
Read more

Unsolved Mysteries season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Information !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
A few weeks back Netflix dropped it is new true-crime docu-series, Unsolved Mysteries, which investigates a different unresolved case in each of the six...
Read more

Coronavirus Symptoms Do Not Have To Show Up To Get An Infected COVID-19

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
Coronavirus symptoms do not have to show up to Get an infected COVID-19 Individual to spread the virus to Other People. Coronavirus symptoms A new study...
Read more

Hanna Season 3 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Renewal Update

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Created by David Farr and adapted from the 2011 Movie and starring Saoirse Ronan. Hanna season 2, an intense, thrilling new direction for the...
Read more

You Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here’s What We Know So Far.

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) isn't done, which makes us watch TV through our hands just yet. A season of YOU was formally declared by...
Read more

Midnight Gospel Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is yet to be Restored by Netflix. The way animated web series are getting high attention and viewership from...
Read more

The Living Dead: is a becoming finish to Romero’s zombie chronicles.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The Living Dead is a becoming finish to Romero’s zombie chronicles. The novel type permits him to carry extra of himself into the pages, every...
Read more
© World Top Trend