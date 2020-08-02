Kevin Smith is producing ‘Green Hornet’ animated TV series! Lets Konw So Far!!!

- Advertisement -

Kevin Smith is producing an animated TV series primarily based on The Green Hornet, the traditional superhero franchise which began within the 1930s as a radio show.

Smith, who already has a Green Hornet comedian ebook series primarily based on the un-produced feature screenplay he wrote for Miramax, is creating the brand new series with kids’s content material producer WildBrain.

Focused at a family audience, Smith’s new show will likely be set in modern times with a re-imagined Green Hornet and Kato – now the grown son of the original Green Hornet and the daughter of the original Kato.

Based on WildBrain spokesperson Stephanie Betts, Smith has “arrange an extremely wealthy world with a forged of fantastic characters, particularly Kato, who’s not only a sidekick, however is now a powerful feminine associate to the Green Hornet.”

Talking to Deadline, Smith stated of the brand new alternative: “It’s an honour to escort the legendary Green Hornet and Kato into their very personal animated series for the primary time within the wealthy history of those iconic popular culture characters!

Martial arts legend Bruce Lee starred as Kato within the 1966 ‘Inexperienced Hornet’ series. CREDIT: Silver Display screen Assortment/Getty Pictures“We’ll be telling a story of two Hornets – previous and future – that spans generations and attracts inspiration from a lifetime spent watching traditional cartoons and wonderful animation like Batman: The Animated Series, Heavy Metal, and Super Friends. I can’t imagine WildBrain gave me this job and I can’t thank them sufficient for the chance to increase my childhood a bit of longer.”

It’s not but clear which community or streaming service will broadcast the series within the UK.

The Green Hornet was produced as a live-action TV show in 1966 and released martial arts legend Bruce Lee to the world as Kato.

In 2011, Seth Rogen wrote and starred within the Green Hornet movie, directed by Michel Gondry.

The unique film was released in 1995 and has gone on to turn into a cult traditional, although it wasn’t till earlier this season that Smith confirmed he was getting to work on a follow-up known as Twilight of the Mallrats after various failed makes an attempt.