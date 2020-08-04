Home Entertainment Katy Perry defends Ellen DeGeneres over staff claims on her TV show!!!
Katy Perry defends Ellen DeGeneres over staff claims on her TV show!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Katy Perry has defended Ellen DeGeneres after present and former staff members alleged her TV present’s work enviroworldtoptrendnt was “dominated by concern.”

Final week, it was reported that The Ellen DeGeneres Show was under internal investigation after the show’s producers have been accused of fostering an enviroworldtoptrendnt crammed with “racism, fear and intimidation.”

It led to DeGeneres personally addressing her staff in a note, confirming that an inside investigation was underway and saying that she wished to verify the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a contented place from day one.

“Nobody would ever increase their voice, and everybody can be handled with respect,” she wrote. “Clearly, one thing modified, and I’m upset to be taught that this has not been the case. And for that, I’m sorry. Anybody who is aware of me is aware of it’s the alternative of what I consider and what I hoped for our show.

“I couldn’t have the success I’ve had with out your whole contributions…I’ve not been in a position to keep on high of every part and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d need them achieved. Clearly some didn’t. That can now change and I’m dedicated to making sure this doesn’t happen once more.”

Now Perry has additionally defended the TV personality.

She wrote on Twitter: ”I do know I can’t communicate for anybody else’s expertise in addition to my very own however I wish to acknowledge that I’ve solely ever had optimistic takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow.

”I feel all of us have witnessed the sunshine & continuous battle for equality that she has delivered to the world by way of her platform for many years. Sending you like & a hug, good friend.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been on the air since 2003.

Anoj Kumar

