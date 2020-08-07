Home Entertainment Kaguya Sama Love Is War Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Storyline...
Kaguya Sama Love Is War Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Storyline Is The Confirmed?

By- Alok Chand
Kaguya Sama Love is War, the Title of the Japanese Anime television series, stands Exactly the Identical meaning as”Kaguya Wants to Be Confessed To: The Geniuses’ War of Hearts and Minds.” The comic is a romantic comedy genre of the Manga comics that are famous. In which it started its serialization in Shueisha’s Miracle Jump illustrated and written by Aka Akasaka, this Japanese animated manga narrative premiered in 2015.

Kaguya Sama Love Is War Season 3

The launch of the comic ended on January 19, 2016, and took place at the Miracle Jump magazine, on May 19, 2015. The completion of this comic in its original magazine was due to its publishing shift in the Weekly Young Jump Magazine, in which the comic was released on March 24, 2016, until the current time. The comic book has 19 volumes till now and is in the process of growing more. Shueisha, together with NA, Viz Media as its English publisher, has published the show. The narrative is accessible as a movie, which was released on September 6, 2019, with a running time of 120 minutes.

Update On Its Arrival

The story was initiated to be forced to a series after the series is a hit at the comic category. After its launch as a comedian book in 2015, 5 years later, this story was made into an anime series. The Title of this story was the same as its comic name, Kaguyu Sama Love is War.

The launch of the first season of this series took place and ended on March 30, 2019. Yasuhiro Nakanishi along with Toshihiro Maeda, Tatsuya Ishikawa, Naoto Nakajima, and Taku Funakoshi writes the series since this show’s producers. The series gained colossal fame and support and was released such as MBS, and Tokyo MX BS11, GTV TVN.

After the completion of this series and contemplating the vast popularity it is the first part, the series was revived for a second year in October 2019. The next season of this series’ release took place and finished on June 27, 2020, only a month ago.

The country origin of this show is also the show, and Japan has two mind-blowing seasons until now, consisting of 12 in each season, of 24 episodes. Aniplex of America overly licensed the season and was released on its network. After the completion of the second season of the series recently, the sole popular question asked by the fans as if the series could have yet another year or not?

After a good deal of waits, this hot question was taken under account, and it had been declared that the period of Kaguyu Sama Love Is War will come soon! Given the achievement made by the first two seasons of this series, it had been. However, thinking about the current scenario and the launch in the completion of the next season only a month ago, there aren’t many updates on the season.

But, it is understood that the coming season of the series will, also, be composing by Aka Akasaka and will be releasing on its original networks. After getting one of the anime show that is popular Kaguyu Sama Love Is War, is all set to premiere its third season, the presumably following year. The news on the of another season is much awaited by these and was a topic of fantastic enthusiasm for the fans of this series. Given the love gained from the season already, this romantic anime manga series is forecast to be as amazing as its previous seasons.

Romantic Plot Of The Show:

The series is a comedy genre, holds a cute and fantastic storyline. The show revolves around Kaguya Shinomiya around mainly two personalities and Miyuki Shirogane and centers around their romance story. Whereas Miyuki Shirogane is the president, Kaguya Shinomiya is the vice president of her school’s pupil council. He is also the very best student in this school.

The gaps between both grow with Kaguya coming from a wealthy family. They have feelings for one another, and it is well known to both of these. Their pride is not letting either of them confess their love for one another, since they think whoever does it will lose. So, the storyline of the series revolves around funny and romantic episodes between these two and how they both try to make the one confess first.

Also Read:   WE'RE HERE SEASON 2: EXPECTED RELEASE DATE ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW DELAYED AT NETFLIX?
