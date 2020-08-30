Home Entertainment Kaguya Sama Love Is War Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Story,...
Kaguya Sama Love Is War Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Story, And More Information Everything Else?

By- Alok Chand
Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3: It is a Japanese youth-based romantic comedy anime series based on the same name manga series which was composed by Aka Akasaka and was directed by Shinichi Omata alongside the production assistance of Tatsuya Ishikawa, Naoto NakajimaTaku Funakoshi in addition to Toshihiro Maeda. Yasuhiro Nakanishi performed the scriptwriting for the anime. They love humour anime show was aired from January 12, 2019, to its next season which aired on April 11, 2020

Kaguya Sama Love Is War Season 3

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3: Expected Release Date

The previous episode is that the second season was aired on June 27, 2020. The show includes a total of 24 episodes, 12 in each of the year, and after its conclusion, the essential question was is it aired for the next season. And after waiting for a few months, the series makers had shown that the green light for the third season renewal, however, the release date has not yet declared.

After bearing in mind the present epidemic of coronavirus, and the recent launch of season second final episode. It is assumable that another season will take some time since most of the productions of movies and series are halted on account of the present scenario. But, inevitably, the third period will also be predicated on Aka Akasaka functions.

As claimed by some sources, the next season of the lovely anime series will most likely be released later in 2021 or at the centre of 2022, As so far it’ll be made by A-1 Pictures.

Kaguya Sama Love is War: Plot

The story revolves around two faculty-student Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, where one is the student council president, and the other one is the president of the college. Kaguya hails from a wealthy family, and advertisement another hails from a normal one. They both hold feelings for each other but did not acknowledge due to their egoistic character and have thought of whoever admits that the love will lose.

Kaguya Sama Love is War: Cast

Kanna Hashimoto in the voice of Kaguya Shinomiya
Sho Hirano from the voice of Miyuki Shirogane
Hayato Sano from the voice of Yū Ishigami
Nana Asakawa in the voice of Chika Fujiwara
Mayu Hotta from the voice of Ai Hayasaka
Natsumi Ikema in the voice of Nagisa Kashiwagi
Yūtarō in the voice of Tsubasa
Masahiro Takashima from the voice of Miyuki’s father
Jiro Sato from the voice of Shōzō Tanuma
Amu Fukao from the voice of Kei Shirogane

Alok Chand

Kaguya Sama Love Is War Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Story, And More Information Everything Else?

