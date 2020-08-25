Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Other Details

- Advertisement -

Aquaman 2 is trading its own brazen goofiness to get a more significant story, director James Wan has verified. Serving as a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, Aquaman 2 includes the return of the writer-director duo James Wan and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The original Aquaman film was a commercial and critical success. Reviewers praised the film’s enhanced marine spectacle action, and passionate storytelling. Aquaman also fetched over $1 billion globally and became the very remunerative DCEU attribute. This immense victory of Aquaman that prompted Wan and Warner Bros. to think of a sequel will be due to a release on December 16, 2022.

Aquaman 2 was already in preproduction when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, but its premiere date wasn’t changed as the cast was only supposed to start filming after mid-2021. Although there is a four-year difference between the premiere of Aquaman and its sequel, it has not discouraged the arrival of routine updates concerning the new movie’s narrative. Aquaman 2 is allegedly going to be much bigger and better than its predecessor. It will contain some classic components that are Wan-horror, and it will also feature Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Dark Manta’s reappearance at a more important role. Now, another bit about the movie’s plotline has emerged.

Based on director James Wan and celebrity Patrick Wilson’s conversation at the short Aquaman 2 DC FanDome board, the newest movie is going to be more stern, introspective, and humorless than the initial Aquaman. Wan has also endeavored to make Aquaman two more relevant to the contemporary era. Apart from a more earnest and authentic narrative, Aquaman 2 will also venture deeper into the ocean. From the Aquaman franchise, there are many unexplored’worlds’ beneath the sea, which is something the picture’s inventive director is willing to change with his love for world-building.

During the FanDome panel, it was also confirmed that the first Aquaman star Patrick Wilson would return to reprise his character in Orm Marius/ Ocean Master from the new movie. In Aquaman’s final scene, Orm was defeated by Momoa’s Arthur, and the supervillain was taken into submerged custody. In Aquaman 2, Orm will reappear after his imprisonment, although this time, his motivations are unclear. Before Wan wrapped up his panel, he also said he would experiment with new things and monsters in Aquaman 2, as this is something he had wanted to test since the start. These subsequent mentions all boil down into some serious prestige for Aquaman two. It will have any time since there will be a whole lot more characters and avenues in the film.

Aquaman was sealed in fans’ memories as a foolish, fish-riding superhero in a lame costume. Although Momoa redeemed back the aquatic hero’s standing with his powerful, fearsome portrayal, the character’s and its own story’s awkward mood was revisited during a current body-shaming controversy. Arthur, being a DCEU juggernaut, deserves. And Aquaman two ‘s tendency for telling a serious story is a perfect opportunity for the muscular, righteous King of Atlantis to earn that merited respect. And after all, a serious tone is much better suited for Aquaman two ‘s terror shades.