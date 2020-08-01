Home TV Series Amazon Prime Jurassic World 3: Dominion Dinosaurs Is New From Last Dinosaurs! Come to...
Jurassic World 3: Dominion Dinosaurs Is New From Last Dinosaurs! Come to Know

By- Anish Yadav
The original Jurassic Park trilogy was able to add weight and menace to its dinosaur creations by using real animatronic machines instead of relying entirely on CGI. From the time the Jurassic World reboot arrived along, CGI had advanced so much that it did most of the heavy lifting in regards to bringing the prehistoric behemoths into life. In an interview with Collider, director Colin Trevorrow revealed the franchise is going back to the origins of the upcoming Jurassic World 3, in once again using animatronic puppetry to produce their dinosaurs.

“We have gone more practical with each Jurassic movie we have made since the first one, and we have made longer animatronics in this one than we have from the previous two. And the thing I’ve found, especially in working at the last couple months, is that we are finally gotten to a place where it’s possible to… digital extensions on animatronics are going to have the ability to match the feel and the amount of fidelity that, on the movie, an animatronic will be able to bring. And you didn’t use to be in a position to mix them. You could see the seams. And in order, that part of it is very exciting for me.”

Obviously, with the massive strides, CGI has obtained in terms of realism in the past decade, it could be counter-productive to remove VFX visuals completely in the mix in favor of animatronic dinosaur puppets. Trevorrow clarified how the rebooted franchise is combining both effects areas to bring the dinosaurs to life on screen.

“[Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director] J.A. Bayona really, he discovered the value in producing photo-real, just amazing lighting references which could be articulated just slightly. Just ahead and a jaw that may proceed, but painted beautifully, hand-painted. And we do it for all the dinosaurs so it is possible to observe the skin is reacted to by the light when we put it to some space. And even though they finally do create that a digital creature, there was something there responding to the light in that environment… just puppetry in general, only easy puppetry is proving to be amazing.”

While using puppets in place of CGI might seem old-fashioned to modern moviegoers, the prevalence of The Mandalorian breakout star Baby Yoda, that can be brought to life by superimposing CGI within a start puppet, proves that the method can be utilized to excellent effect for contemporary storytelling. Of course, the dinosaurs are supposed to look terrifying instead of cute, therefore it will be interesting to see how the latest installment of Jurassic World will pile up in the giant monsters department in comparison to the original Jurassic Park films.

Directed and co-written by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic Globe: Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise and Dichen Lachman. It is allowed by conditions, and if shooting is completed on time, the film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021.

