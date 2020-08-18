Jurassic World 3 Coming Update Is Photos Reveal Return Of Classic Sequel Dinosaur

- Advertisement -

New Jurassic World: Dominion set photographs to reveal the return of some The Lost World dinosaurs: Compsognathus frightening and The miniature.

New Jurassic World: Dominion set photos reveal the return of some infamous The Lost World dinosaurs. In 2015, Jurassic World renewed the Jurassic Park franchise in a major way, telling the story of the iconic park once it had been opened. A sequel followed in 2018 that further explored the world of cloned dinosaurs, and next year’s Dominion appears to wrap up everything in epic fashion. Production on the movie began earlier this year, although there was a delay as a result of coronavirus pandemic, matters on Dominion are up and running once more.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park introduced Site B Isla Sorna, InGen’s secondary place where they cloned the dinosaurs. That film featured a whole host of new dinosaurs, including the tiny but terrifying Compsognathus. Isla Sorna also factored into Jurassic Park III, plus it also seems to have a role in Dominion. Present set photos teased a potential return to Site B, and it feels like the Compsognathus will soon be back as well to wreak more havoc.

The New York Times did a bit on Dominion’s post-coronavirus production, and it included a few new behind the scenes pictures of the set. In one, a production artist is at the centre of giving some touch-ups to some Compsognathus version, which stands in a crate. The sly little dinos return, though it may come as a relief to see them in cages instead of running wild.

Early in The Lost World, a horde of Compsognathus attacked youthful Cathy Bowman (Camilla Belle) while she had been on holiday with her parents. Though she did survive, it was apparent it was a brutal attack, cementing how dangerous that the Compsognathusis. They have appeared in additional films beyond The Lost World, with Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom being the most recent. However, their existence in Dominion further reveals how this movie intends to become a real culmination of everything that’s come before.

Fallen Kingdom finished with dinosaurs running loose on the planet, but this new photo indicates that at least some are going to be recorded easily enough. It remains to be seen just how Dominion intends to deal with the dinosaur hazard, but many people will come together to achieve that. In addition to Jurassic World celebrities Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Dominion will see the yields of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Plus, there are many, many other returning Jurassic World players to anticipate. After all, with the dinosaurs out in the world, it’s all hands on deck.