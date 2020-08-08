Home Jupiter’s storms are filled with ‘super bolts
By- Pooja Das
Massive bolts of lightning have previously been discovered deep inside the planet, but that is actually the very first time lightning was observed at such a high elevation.
The investigators believe that ammonia

in the upper atmosphere

is acting as an antifreeze to prevent water from turning to ice crystal

, easing the electrical charge.
Here on Earth, we’re used to big storms

producing a complete bunch of lightning.

You’ll hear the distant rumbling before a storm occurs

and after it is upon you, you are often treated to a bit of a light show outdoors.

Jupiter is absolutely coated in raging storms,

so it is reasonable that the world would experience its fair share of lightning as well.

Previously, astronomers have witnessed enormous

jolts of electricity deep beneath the planet’s swirling cloud tops,

but spotting lightning in the upper reaches of the atmosphere has proven hard.

Now, observations made with NASA’s Juno

orbiter have revealed that Jupiter’s cloud tops are often active

with lightning as well, and the activityresembles nothing we see on Earth.

Based on which Juno watched and sent back to Earth,

we know that electric zaps crawl

upon the top of Jupiter’s clouds frequently.The discovery was created nearly by accident,

with Juno’s navigation camera.Ordinarily, that camera can be used to peer

at the stars and pinpoint Juno’s orientationand place in relation to the world it is orbiting.

Just for kicks, the Juno team chose to stage

the navigation camera in Jupiter’s dark side since it zipped

across the gas giant and spotted smaller

turbobolts popping up along the tops of their massive cloud systems.

These smaller lightning bolts are somewhatdifferent

than the massive”super bolts” that seem to originate from deep inside

the planet’s massive storms

.The researchers do not know exactly how they form,

but as Science News reports, there are some theories.

It is possible, the researchers say, that ammonia at high altitudes

merges with water and prevents it from freezingresearchers

believe that ammonia in the upper atmosphere

is acting as an antifreeze to prevent water from turning into ice crystals,

facilitating the electric charge.
After the water/ammonia droplets interact with water crystals

,then it could produce enough of a charge to create lightning.

“At these altitudes, the ammonia acts like an antifreez

,lowering the melting point of water ice and allowingthe formation of a cloud with ammonia-water liquid,

““Juno’s close flybys of the cloud tops allowed us to see something surprising

– smaller, shallower flashes – originating at much higher altitudes in Jupiter’s atmosphere than previously assumed possible,

” Heidi Becker of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement.

Becker explains. “In this new country, falling droplets of ammonia

-water liquid could collide with the upgoing water-icecrystals and electrify the oceans.

This was a big surprise, as ammonia-water clouds do not exist on Earth.”, there are some theories.

It’s possible, the researchers say, that ammonia at high altitudes merges with water and prevents it from freezing.

When the water/ammonia droplets interact with water crystals, it could produce

Pooja Das

