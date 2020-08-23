Home Entertainment Julie And The Phantoms Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Every Single...
Julie And The Phantoms Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Every Single Detail Including Its Release

By- Alok Chand
Julie And The Phantoms are the new projects of Netflix, the show is just one of the most jobs created by Kenny Ortega, and we are super excited to see what he’s prepared for his audience.

Julie And The Phantoms Season 1

Without wasting any more time, let’s get into all of the details we have on The Phantoms season 1 and Julie.

RELEASE DATE FOR JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS SEASON 1

From High School Musical Julie’s manager And The Phantoms, season one includes nine episodes, and this is a Netflix show.

Julie And The Phantoms are all set to get September 10, 2020 release, each episode is going to be half an hour, sadly we don’t have an official trailer for the series, but we will update our fans when Netflix decides on publishing one.

CAST FOR JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS SEASON 1

Here’s a listing of cast members we will find in The Phantoms season and Julie 1

Madison Reyes as Julie
Charlie Gillespie as Charmed
Jeremy Shada as Experience Period
Owen Patrick Joyner as Knight Squad
Cheyenne Jackson
Jadah Marie
Sonny Bustamante
Sacha Carlson

PLOT FOR JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS SEASON 1

The series revolves around a woman named Julie and her passion for being reunited with songs in her mother’s studio once the ghosts of 3 musicians become her Phantoms.

Julie begins writing songs again and benefits that a fantastic relationship with the three ghosts we are super excited to get a whole perspective into Julie’s incredible life, that’s all, for now, we’ll keep fans updated on the latest news about Julie and The Phantoms until then continue reading with us!

Alok Chand

