John Wick 5 Will Film Back-to-Back with John Wick 4, And Everything You Know So Far!!!

If every John Wick film is known as a chapter, as per the sequel’s titles, then the overarching novel is popping into an actual Russian epic nowadays. Yep, whereas John Wick: Chapter 4 hasn’t even filmed but, Lionsgate is already eyeing John Wick 5. The studio’s CEO John Feltheimer confirmed as a lot throughout the firm’s earnings name earlier Thursday night.

“We’re additionally busy making ready scripts for the subsequent two installments of our John Wick action franchise,” Feltheimer stated, “with John Wick 4 slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot each John Wick 4 and 5 again to again when Keanu turns into obtainable subsequent seasons.”

The information, whereas unsurprising, provides simply extra texture to the ever rising shared universe that’s John Wick’s life. Certainly, whereas we will anticipate two extra films within the coming years, Starz additionally has a tv sequence named The Continental within the works. That show will happen in the identical universe someday after the fourth film comes out, presumably moving into the nitty gritty of working a world lodge chain specializing in a clientele of assassins, gangsters, and numerous different underworld wheelers and sellers.

Earlier than John Wick: Chapter 4 and 5 can shoot, nevertheless, Keanu Reeves should at the moment end his present stint of reprising Neo in The Matrix 4. That movie, directed by Lana Wachowski, is at the moment filming in Europe after a quick hiatus as a result of coronavirus pandemic halting manufacturing. The film is now scheduled to open on April 1, 2022.