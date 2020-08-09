Joey King Is Calling Out Her Co-star Jacob Elordi After He Claimed To Have Never Seen Their Movie, The Kissing Booth 2.

- Advertisement -

Joey King is calling out her co-star Jacob Elordi after he claimed to have never seen his film, The Kissing Booth 2.

The 23-year-old actor told Variety that he hadn’t seen the Netflix movies, which continues on the streaming community last month.

“I have not seen it,” Elordi said of this movies, where he stars alongside King as her on-screen enjoy interest in the two installments. “You’ve seen more than I have. I don’t know whether I’m allowed to say that, but I have not,” he added.

Reacting to Elordi’s interview announcement, King could not help but rebuttal his claim and tweeted, “Jacob saw it. He is capping,” until she deleted the post.

Even though King and Elordi share an onscreen romance from the collection of movies, the pair also used to have love in real-life also. The duo had previously dated for a year and a half, filming the first Kissing Booth, before finishing their relationship back in 2018.

The Emmy-nominated actress spoke about reuniting with the Euphoria star Whilst to the podcast Mood With Lauren Elizabeth back in November 2019.

“I know what everybody wants to know, of course,” King explained, indirectly addressing what it was like to work with Elordi again. “It was crazy. It was a crazy experience. But frankly, it was a really beautiful time. Since I heard a great deal about myself and I grew as a celebrity.”

She continued, “I grew as a person with this,” and demonstrated, “It was fine. It was good,” if she was asked what it was like working on love scenes with her ex.

The lively banter between the 2 co-stars comes about after it was declared that a third installment in the Kissing Booth series is already filmed and will premiere on Netflix next year, in which both stars will return once more.

The next installment of Netflix’s favorite rom-com franchise was filmed in secret along with the sequel in South Africa, and King shared the exciting news on social media in an Instagram post.

“Coming to Netflix in 2021 #TheKissingBooth3,” she composed along with a movie clip teasing the forthcoming film. “I could not be happier!!!! Should Elle visit Berkeley or Harvard????????”

The movie is currently in post-production and place to premiere in 2021. The entire cast — including Elordi, King, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Molly Ringwald — will probably be returning for another installment.