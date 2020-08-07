A movie version of ’80s TV seres Knight Rider has been introduced, with Aquaman director James Wan on production duties.

Spyglass Media Group will develop a movie primarily based on the NBC action series (1982-1986) that starred David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight, a mysterious agent for the Basis for Law and Goverworldtoptrendnt (FLAG). Knight drove the Knight Industries Two Thousand (KITT), a sentient Pontiac Firebird Trans Am car that might converse to its proprietor.

The series had a major cult following and has since birthed TV spin-offs, movies, video games, books, and a Knight Rider conference often called KnightCon.

As Deadline reviews, Wan will produce by his Atomic Monster manufacturing firm with Michael Clear, whereas Judson Scott is govt producing and TJ Fixman is writing the screenplay.

The publication added that plot particulars for the brand new movie are unknown, nonetheless, sources counsel it will likely be a “present-day take that can preserve the anti-establishment tone of the unique.”

Speaking a few years ago about a possible reboot of the original TV series, Hasselhoff stated that his Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 cameo took place as a result of director James Gunn was a giant Knight Rider fan.

“I simply take a look at life – I embrace Baywatch, I embrace Knight Rider — particularly Knight Rider – and now we’re in talks about bringing it again as a series which is unbelievable,” he stated. “And it’s cool as a result of all the individuals who have seen the opposite reboots of Knight Rider didn’t prefer it and I hold saying it’s received to be true to what it was. Let me be the outdated man, let me be Devon. I can’t run, I can’t combat, I can’t jump, however I can still drive.”