James Bond Movie “No Time To Die” Coming Shorter Than Expected Date

- Advertisement -

Ready for some good news, finally? We’ve got some, assuming you are a fan of James Bond. The wait for the next James Bond movie will be a bit shorter than expected. After it had been postponed until November due to COVID-19, No Time to Die has been shifted ahead and will release five days sooner than expected in the United States.

No Time to Die’s release date is November 20 in the USA, as announced in the tweet under. As usual for a 007 movie, it’ll be out before this in the united kingdom, where it debuts on November 12 (as previously scheduled).

The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US. pic.twitter.com/GkXugGEAba — James Bond (@007) June 13, 2020

No Time To Die was expected to be out this past April, but it had been to get their release dates moved back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some films are still changing around, with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet having only been pushed back fourteen days to July 31.

The last Bond film, Spectre, was released five years ago, making this the longest wait between 007 romps since Daniel Craig took over the role. And No Time has had smooth production; doubts surrounding it have ranged from if Craig would return to the role of Bond, to changes in directors and writers. The COVID-19 delay is just the movie setback. We’re still quite excited for the agent with a license to kill to return to the big screen.