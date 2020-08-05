Jack Reacher 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie have had a fruitful relationship within the past several decades, with the pair churning out several successful installments from the Mission: Impossible franchise. And of course, both are currently working away on two more installments. However, some may forget they also worked together on 2012’s Jack Reacher, which didn’t quite connect with viewers in the way that their other franchise has. Though the film and also the 2016 sequel didn’t perform that well, both did still have thoughts for a third film.

Tom and I were speaking about, had the series continued, to take Reacher into a location where, in the article -Deadpoolpost-Joker world, Reacher could have been an R-rated film and an R-rated franchise and fed to the brutality of those books. We were prepared to lean into that.

This would’ve been a complete departure from what has been seen from the first two installations of the Jack Reacher franchise, and it frankly would have been an interesting change of pace. Although fans might be disappointed that they won’t get to watch This Type of taking on Reacher, McQuarrie also verified to Empire Magazine He and Cruise are cooking up a really”un-Cruise” character that is even darker than their idea for Jack Reacher 3:

Also: It is a very un-Tom character, and we’ve got plans for an even more character that we have been talking about. […] The franchise has moved on, and we haven’t. So we have now got stuff in the hopper. The [Jack Reacher] stuff we’re discussing now is tinker toys [in comparison with it], I am very, very excited.

The idea of a darker Jack Reacher starring Tom Cruise is interesting, but hearing that he and Christopher McQuarrie are developing a darker personality is much more intriguing. Even though Tom Cruise has over proven to be a versatile performer, a number of the figures he plays, particularly in action films, are inclined to have similar qualities. Many are edgy but well-meaning heroes looking to struggle for the greater good.

With this, it’d be fantastic to see Tom Cruise sink his teeth into a more sinister function, particularly in an action-heavy movie. And it could be something unique.

Christopher McQuarrie did not give too many specifics when discussing this”un-Tom” character, but let us hope that the project comes soon after he and Cruise complete their work on those Mission: Impossible sequels.