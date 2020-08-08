Home Top Stories Jack Reacher 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!
Jack Reacher 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Even though the Tom Cruise starrer movie Jack Reacher performed well in the box office, fans had mixed reactions towards the movie. The studio still was to releasea sequel of the original movie. Now, after so many decades, we wonder not or whether the third movie is about the cards.

Is There Going To Be A Third Jack Reacher Movie Anytime Soon? Here’s What We Know.

Director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise have awakened and developed a few films over time. Their partnership has gifted fans great Mission Impossible films. Now the duo might have another plan to get a third Jack Reacher film.

Christopher McQuarrie Have Some Elaborate Plans For A Third Movie.

Director Christopher McQuarrie has teased the chance of a third film happening and clarified how he has discussed some of the ideas with Tom Cruise. According to the director, they are planning to go for a darker, more R- rated movie this time, and that is the plan for now.

The director further clarifies that is how they will alter the name of the movie compared to, and how they may be choosing a more brutal aspect in their picture. That is not it all as the director has more elaborate plans, and it looks interesting.

There Might Be A Darker Character As Well Unlike What Tom Cruise Played In The Last Two Movies!

The director is developing an even personality as well. This character will be the manager unlike what Tom Cruise played in the past two movies, defined. So not only is the storyline going to be dark, even the characters will be unethical and barbarous. Nothing is confirmed as they both are busy with movies at hand. So, fans need to wait sometime to get a Jack Reacher film.

